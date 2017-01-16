Naomi F. Modranski, 92, of Amsterdam passed away Sunday afternoon Jan. 15, 2017, at her son, Stephen’s, home in Steubenville.

Born Oct. 28, 1924, in Steubenville, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Monigold Coulter.

Naomi was a member of Sycamore Tree Church in Steubenville.

She is survived by two sons, Bob (Glenda) Modranski of Carrollton and Stephen (Lynne) Modranski III of Steubenville; a daughter, Nancy (Rick) Hearn of Amsterdam; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and three sisters, Shirley Boyd, Margaret Fithen and Pat Bozich.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Modranski Jr., in 2011; a daughter, Rose Marie Rutter, in 2010; four brothers; and a sister.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam with Rev. Stephen Modranski III officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.