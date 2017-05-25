183 to receive diplomas at Carrollton graduation ceremony

Carrollton High School’s 135th annual commencement exercises for the 183 members of class of 2017 will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the Bell-Herron gymnasium.

This year’s class valedictorian is Jay Stoneman, son of Neil and Lori Stoneman of 185 Canyon Rd. SW, Carrollton.

A post secondary student for the past two years, Stoneman was a member of the Foreign Language Clubs, Student Council, Academic Challenge team, National Honor Society, French Club, drumline for the marching and concert bands and Steel Drum band line. Upon graduation, Stoneman plans to attend Kent State University and major in architecture.

The class salutatorian is Kierra Robinson, daughter of Trisha and Eric Koren of 7108 Menlo Dr. SW, Sherrodsville.

Kierra is also a post secondary student and has been a member of the National Honor Society and Foreign Language Clubs during her high school career. She plans to attend Kent State Tuscarawas campus and major in criminal justice.

Commencement

Program

Welcome by Dr. David P. Quattrochi, Superintendent, followed by Fanfare and Processional of Senior Class.

Singing of The National Anthem and Alma Mater by Senior Chamber Chorus members.

Class of 2017 Valedictorian address by Jay Stoneman.

Class of 2017 Salutatorian address by Kierra Robinson.

Presentation of diplomas by Supt. Quattrochi, David L. Davis, Principal and Board of Education members.

Fanfare and Recessional of Graduates.

Class Information

Class Officers: President, Devan Lumley; Vice President, Mia Moore; Secretary, Destiny Higgins; Treasurer, Deanna Carlisle.

Class Colors: Red and Silver

Class Flower: Amaryllis

Class Motto: With God All Things Are Possible- Matthew 19:26.

Graduates With

Distinction

Samuel Atkinson, Allison Morrison, Jay Stoneman, Sadie Ann Romeo, Morgan Campbell, Kierra Robinson, Kaitlin Shine, Courtney Shine and Jordan Witts.

Honors Diplomas

Ashton Coad, Jacob Knipp, Mia Moore, Zara Pyles, Kierra Robinson, Cole Russell, Jay Stoneman, Morgan Timberlake and Jordan Witts.

Senior Class of 2017

Casey Lynn Adkins, Bronson James Alazaus, Samuel Arthur Atkinson, Austin Thomas Azzaella, Justin Bryan Babe, Cody James Baker, Joel David Barnhart, Amanda Lynn Barstow, Jacob David Beard, Kody Edward Bennett, Keven James Bennett, Preston James Berry, Madeline Victoria Beza, Shawna Marie Black, Ryli Anne Bolanz, Caitlyn Marie Brady, Cole Michael Brady, Alexis Nicole Brady, Mikayla Lynn Brannick, Caleb Ryan Brown, Rachael Susan Brown, Adam Joseph Bryan, Kyle Edward Bullard.

Stephen Noah Cafaro, Abagail Mae Caldwell, Brenna Ann Campbell, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Deanna Marie Carlisle, Bryan Edward Carrick, Caleb Jackson Castle, Damaris Larisa Castro Portillo, Saleen Paige Claypool, MaKala Lynn Clayton, Frank Allen Clubbs, Ashton Hamilton Coad, Erika Nichole Cooper, Cameron Dewitt Crider.

Seth William Daniel, Brianna Kaitlynn Dawson, Nickolas David Day, Charles Michael Dayton, Mia Lynn DeLancey, Bobbie Jo Dickson, Madison Rochelle Dunlap, Morgan Kae Edmonds, John Michael Egler, Austin John Ellington, Christian Clifford Elliott, Alyssa Megan Epperly-Eaglen, Tamara Elisia Michelle Eugeneau, Skylar Bruce Flanagan, Madison Denise Formet, Tyler Thomas Fox, Meghan Leigh Fuhrer.

Marcus Alexander Gotshall, Makenna Alaine Greaves, Shelby Marie Green, Jacob William Grubbs, Jeffrey Blaine Hafner, Robert Furl Hanson, Brooke Nicole Hawk, Autumn Nichole Hearn, David Lee Higgins, Destiny Rae Higgins, Deric Eugene Hinerman, Kory Allen Host, Quinton John Huggett, Cody Lee Icenhower, Hannah Marie Irwin, Reginald Seth Jenrett, Haley Elisabeth Johnston, Taylor Madison Keefer, Angela Kayte Rhea Kelly, Matthew Lyle Keyser, Dakota Scott Kiehl, Adaline Marie Kinney, Erika Renea Knapp, Jacob Edward Knipp, Ashlynn Nicole Knotts, Shelby Lynn Daisy Koah, Karie Anne Koenitzer, Lucas Donald Krantz, Dawson James Lee Kugler.

Jenna Nichole Lamp, Noah Pierce Lanham, Nathaniel Cole Lee, Cody James Leggett, Shelby Eileen Lightfritz, Miranda Eve Lohman, Rachel Renee Long, Cole Matthew Lovett, Derek Cole Lumley, Devan Nicole Lumley, Hannah Alaine Lutton.

Montana Lynne Maxwell, Michael Carl Mazalic, McKenna Elizabeth McClintock, Kendal Nykole McFarland, Rebecca Anne McIntyre, James Rothwell McMasters, Gabriel Robert McNeely, Storm Alexandra McNutt, Quinn Lariah Meredith, Brenton Patrick Miller, Dale Alexander Mitchell, Joseph Benjamin Thomas Moody, Nicholas Allen Moore, Mia Faye Moore, Allison Renee Morrison, Alexis Lou Murphy, Savannah Richelle Myers.

Hunter Jack Nelson, Taylor Alexis Newell, Ellie Nicole Nichols, Aidan Kenneth Pasiuk, Mason Kevin Pasiuk, Taylor Jule Pearson, Kelson William Perkins, Coti Elisa Perry, Jenna Marie Phillips, Nicholas Richard Piatt, James Clayton Pidgeon, Bailey Renee Plumley, Caleb Alexander Pugh, Zara Alexis Pyles.

Abigail Grace Rainsberg, Timothy Clay Rector, Kendle James Rees, Kathleen Marie Reynolds, Brian Michael Riggs, Savannah Michelle Rimmele, Stephanie Inez Rininger, Kaitlin Nicole Rininger, Zane Robert Risaliti, Kierra Lyn Robinson, Camron Blake Roma, SadieAnn Mary Romeo, Cole Brady Russell, Travis Phillip Rutledge.

Timothy Carl Sanders, Clay Allen Scott, Ashli Taylor Seck, Adam Thomas Shaw, Morgan Ann Shepherd, Ryan Luke Shepherd, Courtney Brooke Shine, Kaitlin Marie Shine, Cole Michael Shockey, Katelin Nicole Simpson, Brandon Ronald Slates, Victoria Elizabeth Snider, Kyle Jeffrey Snider, Kimberly Ann Sphon, Angela Marie Sphon, Kylee Rae Stevens, Stormy Autumn Stewart, Makayla Mae Stillwagon, Jay Dylan Stoneman, Kristopher Ray Stout, Natron Kobe Street.

Autumn Bryann Talbott, Eleanor Ann Thomas, Victoria Taylor Thomas, Shane Aaron Thompson, Kate Lynn Thompson, Morgan Cheyenne Timberlake, David Michael Tinlin, Tatiana Chanel Toalston, Austin Michael Toothman, Josephine Ann Townsend, Shane Scott Unkefer, Winona R. Valentine, Vanessa Marie Veigel, Cody Lee James Wagner, Alliah Dawne Weaver, Hailey Dianna Wells, Kaitlynn Jane Wells, Nellie Ann Wey, Cole William Wiley, Nicholas Allen Williams, Katelyn Marie Wilson, Jordan Lynn Witts and Mytchell Lee Woodworth.