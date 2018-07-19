21-year-old faces second indictment from July 2017 fatal traffic crash

A 21-year-old Canton woman, previously indicted in May for aggravated vehicular homicide, has been indicted on a second vehicular assault charge.

Dawn Marie Oliver, also known as Dawn Marie Motz, of 2943 Colony Wood Circle SE, Canton, was indicted July 11 by the Carroll County grand jury on one count of vehicular assault, a 4th degree felony.

Both indictments are related to the July 6, 2017, car crash on SR 171 in Carroll County that resulted in a 15-year-old Canton youth sustaining fatal injuries and a 15-year-old passenger who was seriously injured.

Killed in the single car crash in the early morning hours of July 6 was William G. Grogg, 15, of 26th St., Canton, who would have been a junior last fall at Sandy Valley High School.

According to Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett, Carroll County sheriff’s investigators recently discovered the whereabouts of another teenage passenger, Christian Lehmiller, formerly of Mineral City who now resides in West Virginia and who also was seriously injured in the crash.

“That 15-year-old (Lehmiller) had moved out of state some time after his release from the hospital,” Prosecutor Barnett said.

“That consideration for further charges was appropriate now that the alleged victim was found,” he added.

Oliver’s vehicle was westbound just past the intersection of Knight Rd. when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway on a straight stretch.

Sheriff’s deputies said the vehicle continued through a field, came back onto the roadway, traveled off the right side of the roadway again and overturned. Grogg, who was a middle back passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal B. Haas. Authorities said alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the crash.

Also injured in the crash were the driver (Oliver) and Dominick Sellers, then 15, of Maple St., Waynesburg, who was a back seat passenger.

Also indicted were:

– MARK A. SHOEMAKER, 57, of 9161 Metro St. NW, Minerva, on one count of theft by deception, (F5), one count of falsification, (M1) and one count of tampering with records, (3rd degree felony).

Between April 30 and Oct. 29, 2017, Shoemaker failed to report weekly earnings which resulted in him receiving overpayments of unemployment compensation benefits from the Ohio Department of Job & Family services in the amount of $5,980.00.

Shoemaker falsely certified his weekly claims that he was not working, when in fact, he was employed. The case was investigates by fraud investigators with the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services.

– JAMES P.G. MILLER, 41, of 3021 Lee St. NW, North Canton, one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, (F3).

On May 19, 2018, Miller failed to stop for Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, who attempted to pull over his vehicle for a traffic violation on SR 183 between Malvern and Waynesburg. A high speed pursuit ensued into Stark County, traveling through the Waco and Canton south area and ultimately ending on Sherman Church Rd., west of I-77. Miller fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody after being tased. The Stark County Sheriff’s Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.

– MEGAN M. STASKIEVITZ, 21, of 4050 Milo Rd. NW, Carrollton, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, (F5) and two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, (M1).

On May 13, 2018, Staskievitz operated a motor vehicle on SR 183 near Minerva where Carroll County sheriff’s deputies suspected her to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. After her arrest for OVI, further investigation revealed that Staskievitz was in possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, both Schedule II drugs.

– ADAM P. McCAULLEY, 36, of 221 North Lynnwood Dr., Magnolia, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, (F5). On June 10, 2018, McCaulley was found in the parking lot of a Malvern area business with methamphetamine on his person.

– KEVIN L. GRIMES, 35, of 7753 Twp. Rd. 263, Bergholz, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, (F5) and one count of drug paraphernalia offenses, (M4).

On May 18, 2018, Grimes was found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop for a moving violation in the village of Carrollton. Also found during the search of Grimes’ vehicle were pipes and glass tubes used to smoke methamphetamine.

– DANNY R. JORDON, 30, of 219 1/2 Lincoln Ave. NW, Carrollton, one count of domestic violence, (F5). On June 21, 2018, Jordan assaulted a woman with whom he resides and who was pregnant at the time.

– THOMAS R. MINNEY, 45, of 3631 Rockwood Dr. SW, Carrollton, one count of possession of cocaine, (F5). On May 11, 2018, Minney was placed under arrest for driving without a valid driver’s license following a traffic stop. During a search of his vehicle, cocaine was found by Carrollton police officers.

– CHRISTOPHER J. BURRIS, 32, of 3198 Ivory Rd. NW, Carrollton, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, (F5), one count of carrying concealed weapons, (M1) and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, (M2).

On May 10, 2018, Carrollton police officers responded to a disturbance, where Burris was found with methamphetamine and a syringe on his person. Burris was allegedly also found to have a large knife also concealed on his person.

– SHAWN T. MIHAL, 41, of 253 4th St. SE, Carrollton, one count of domestic violence, (F4), one count of endangering children, (M1) and one count of obstructing official business, (M2).

On June 23, 2018, Carrollton police officers were dispatched to Mihal’s residence for a disturbance inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that Mihal allegedly struck a four-year-old boy who resided at the home with his mother and Mihal.

When officers arrived initially, Mihal allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators by not letting them into the residence so they could check on the child. The child was medically cleared by EMS personnel at the scene, Barnett said.

– DERRICK L. COULTER, 31, of 9122 Nelson Lane, Malvern, one count of possession of drugs, (F5), one count of resisting arrest, (M2) and one count of obstructing official business, (M2).

On June 25, 2018, Carroll County sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash in Rose Twp. During the course of the investigation, it was believed Coulter left the scene of the crash prior to deputies’ arrival. Coulter was later discovered hiding in another vehicle that passed by the scene.

As Deputies took Coulter into custody, he was found in possession of Norco 10, a Schedule II controlled substance and he struggled with deputies during the course of his arrest.

– JENNY L. HOOPER, 29, of 1620 Frederick Ave. SW, Canton, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, (F5), one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, (M2) and one count of drug paraphernalia offenses, (M4).

On June 1, 2018, Hooper was a passenger in a motor vehicle that was stopped by Carroll County sheriff’s deputies on SR 43. During the course of the traffic stop, Fentanyl and syringes were found in Hooper’s purse along with other items used to administer drugs.

– TIMOTHY M. SHEPHERD, 43, of 4181 Macaw Rd., Carrollton, one count of domestic violence, (F3).

On June 22, 2018, Shepherd physically assaulted his son at their place of employment in the Sherrodsville area. Shepherd has two prior felony domestic violence convictions dating back to 2004.

– RONNIE L. GARRISON, 40, of 8140 Magnet Rd. NE, Minerva, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, (F5). On June 28, 2018, Garrison was found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the village of Carrollton.