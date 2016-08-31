Sheriff’s Dept. becomes certified for new deadly force standards

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was the second department in the state to be certified for adopting and implementing new standards for use of force, deadly force and agency recruitment and hiring.

The new police standards were recently established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board (Ohio Collaborative) as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

“It’s a program created to strengthen the bond between departments and the community,” Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams explained. “It changes the way departments use deadly force and how applications are taken and handled.”

In December 2014, Ohio Governor John R. Kasich signed an executive order announcing the Ohio Task Force on Community-Police Relations (Task Force) after a series of incidents in Ohio and around the nation highlighted the challenging situations that exist between some communities and law enforcement. The task force included 24 members representing the governor, legislature, attorney general, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, local law enforcement, organized labor, local community leaders, faith-based community, business, municipalities and prosecuting attorneys.

After a series of public forums, the Task Force delivered its final report to the Governor April 29, 2015, who in turn signed an executive order establishing the Ohio Collaborative to oversee implementation of recommendations from the Task Force.

The Ohio Collaborative, a 12-person panel, established state standards Aug. 28, 2015, for use of force including use of deadly force and agency employee recruitment and hiring that can help guide law enforcement agencies in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Collaborative website, “These new standards will hold everyone accountable and instill a greater confidence with the public. The Collaborative will work closely with our partners, including community and law enforcement agencies, to implement the new standards. All law enforcement agencies are expected to meet and or exceed these new standards as they develop policies and procedures to meet these new expectations.”

Lt. Terry Dendak was in charge of fulfilling the requirements for compliancy. “It was a lot of reading and research,” she said. “I learned a lot though. It was quite interesting.”

Sheriff Williams learned about the new standards in February while attending the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association annual training. Dendak began working on the project immediately allowing the department to be certified compliant in a short period of time. “The Sheriff was ecstatic to be the second department certified,” Dendak said, smiling.

“The new standards are quite a great thing,” said Williams. “Lt. Dendak did a magnificent job putting it all together.”

“This will give us a better handle on the use of force, the how, when and why,” Dendak explained. “We will keep track of each instance and they will be reviewed by a supervisor.”

The state is partnering with the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify the nearly 1,000 law enforcement agencies in Ohio. Certifications will continue throughout 2016. The first list of all Ohio compliant agencies will be published in March 2017.

“They will add new items each year to improve standards as part of their ongoing commitment to strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community,” Dendak noted. “It is for the safety of the people in the county and the officers.”

For more information on the Ohio Collaborative, visit www.ocjs.ohio. gov/ohiocollaborative/ or www.changestartshere.ohio.gov.