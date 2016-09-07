Minerva man accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend; defense claims self defense

A Minerva man accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend remains in the Carroll County jail.

Kenneth E. Blanchard, 68, of 612 N. Market St., Minerva, is charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Fairchild, 35, of 323 Valley St., Minerva, in the trailer (mobile home) he previously shared with Blanchard’s daughter, 35-year-old Kenzi Blanchard. The shooting took place in the early evening hours of Aug. 31.

Bond was set at $1 million for Blanchard during a bond hearing via a video conference from his jail cell Sept. 1 in Carroll County Municipal Court. He was charged earlier in the day with one count of murder, a first degree felony (F1), by the Minerva Police Department.

Carroll County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steven Barnett asked bond be set at $1 million cash or surety with no 10 percent feature.

During a pre-trial hearing Monday in Municipal Court, Blanchard’s legal council, Atty. Jeffrey Jakmides, asked Judge Willen to reduce the bond and place Blanchard under house arrest. The request was denied and Willen bound the case over to the Carroll County grand jury, which was scheduled to meet Sept. 7.

During that hearing, which Blanchard attended, Minerva Patrolman Dan Griffiths testified to the events that occurred the night of the shooting.

Under questioning from Carroll County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steven Barnett, Griffiths said he was dispatched to the 323 Valley St. address Aug. 31 for a domestic violence incident with “shots fired.”

When he arrived he found a woman standing beside a red PT Cruiser parked in the yard (which he later learned was Nancy Blanchard) and a man (he later identified as Blanchard) standing in the rear doorway of the home. Griffiths testified the woman told him, “Somebody had been shot…inside.”

I asked her, “Someone fired a gun?” she said, “Yes, get an ambulance.”

Griffiths said he saw a white man with his right side outside of the doorway and his left side inside the doorway, in a position where he could not see the man’s left side. Griffiths asked the man if he had a weapon.

“I couldn’t hear his response but I saw his mouth move and he shook his head so I assumed he had a weapon,” Griffiths testified.

When backup arrived, and as the handgun was taken from Blanchard, Griffiths testified Blanchard told officers “I shot someone.”

Blanchard was placed in the police cruiser and officers secured the scene and went to assist inside the home, where they found a body, they later learned was Fairchild.

Griffiths returned to the cruiser where he asked Blanchard how many shots he fired and how long ago he shot the man. Blanchard replied he “shot and called the office.”

Griffiths said he asked Blanchard if the office was the Police Department, and Blanchard replied, “Yes.”

While speaking with Nancy Blanchard (Kenny’s wife), he asked her the relationship between the male and the deceased, and she replied, “His grandson’s father.”

Attorney Jakmides asked Griffiths if the home was secured and if there were lights on. Griffiths said the front door was padlocked, but the back door was open and no lights were on, but the bedroom was “fairly well lit.” He said officers used flashlights to move around in other areas of the home.

Jakmides claimed the state did not show probable cause for the murder charge because Blanchard owned the home, did not break any laws by carrying a gun and had previous experience with theft from the residence.

He continued by saying when Blanchard entered the home, he found a “bulge under the covers in the bed” and that person lunged at him when he called out to them.

Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller told The Free Press Standard at the scene, his department received 911 calls of “shots fired” at 5:48 p.m. at the Valley St. location.

He said Fairchild was shot four times in the chest area.

Miller said the shooting was probably domestic-related as officers have responded to the home on several occasions for domestic issues between Kenzi, Fairchild and Blanchard’s family.

The chief said Kenzi and Michael’s 2-year-old son was reportedly in the Blanchard’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Carroll County Common Pleas Court records show Kenzi Blanchard was arrested Aug. 30 on a probation violation and taken to the county jail.

Kenzi was charged in Common Pleas Court May 16, 2016, with trafficking in drugs (F5), possession of heroin (F5), possession of drug abuse instruments, a second degree misdemeanor (M2) and drug paraphernalia (M4).

In lieu of conviction, Kenzi was placed on a three-year intervention plan that included assessment, counseling and treatment for drugs, alcohol and/or mental health, if recommended, Aug. 26.

On Aug. 30, she violated her probation when she refused to submit to a urinary drug screen.

Municipal Court records show Fairchild was arrested by Minerva Police for domestic violence in August 2014 and in January 2016.

In both cases, the charge was changed to disorderly conduct and he was sentenced to one-year probation.

The Carroll County Municipal Court docket shows Fairchild failed to appear for a hearing in June 2016 on the domestic violence charge due to medical reasons and then filed letters with the court from treatment centers on two separate dates in July.