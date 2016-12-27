Katie E. Totherow, 88, of Carrollton went home to spend Christmas with her loving husband, Marvin, and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 19, 2016.

A daughter of the late Marshall and Nina May Lambert, she was born April 7, 1928 in Andrews, NC.

Katie, being a devoted Christian, was the only remaining charter member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple. Her family remembers her as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a son, Ronald (Rosetta) Totherow; five daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Fry, Wanda Foster, Linda Peterson, Teresa Totherow and Carie (James) Suntheimer; 16 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and two sisters.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, in 2012; six brothers; and a grandson, Sam.

Funeral services for Katie were held Dec. 22 in the Carrollton Baptist Temple with Rev. David Powell officiating. Burial followed in Leavittsville Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements.