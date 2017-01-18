Veterans in danger of losing post home; asking for help

By Carol Mcintire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Fighting McCook Post 3301 has been a staple in the Carroll County Community since it was chartered May 17, 1935.

As a group, the members, who fought to defend the United States of America, have helped others. They’ve donated thousands of dollars to community causes (fire departments, senior citizens, sheriff’s department, county home, etc), helped “brothers” and their families in need, awarded scholarships to high school students, funded the JRTOC program at Carrollton High School, provided gift baskets to persons in need and shut-ins and held Christmas parties for children. They’ve participated in parades and joined with other veterans organizations to provide color guards for patriotic celebrations and honored comrades at military funerals.

They have given much and asked for little in return.

The tide has shifted and today VFW Fighting McCook Post 3301 is embedded in the largest battle of its existence – maintaining ownership of the post home, located at 2291 Chase Rd., Carrollton.

PNC Bank filed a foreclosure against the organization Sept. 12, 2016, seeking $52,239.91 due on a $50,000 note.

The case was referred to mediation and a final hearing is scheduled Jan. 20 in the case.

“This is basically an 11th hour plea on our part to keep our post home,” said Commander Jim Newbold, who was installed Sept. 12, 2016.

“Right after I was installed, I was hit with the bad news: there were two thefts at the Post Home, resulting in the loss of about $8,300 and a bank foreclosure,” he said during an interview Jan. 14 at the Chase Rd. post home. “We had no money to pay the bills.”

Newbold and seven other veterans sat down to talk about the situation and their plea to the community for assistance. Along with Newbold, a army veteran from Vietnam, were Charlie Carter, a Korea veteran; Carl Miller, World War II, army; John McCloney, WWII, army; Chuck Pearson, Korea and Vietnam, marine; Rick Swonger, Vietnam, marine; Jack Stephenson, Korea; and Ken Fisher, Korea, army.

With sadness in their voices, the men outlined the current situation and recalled the robust facility they once knew.

The Chase Rd. post home, formerly known as the Washington School and later the Washington Twp. Grange Hall, was purchased by a six individuals. No one in the group was certain of the year, but all agreed that over the years, the group was successful in its efforts to raise money to help others. They were so successful, an addition was added to the building and other improvements made.

Veterans said the line of credit was opened Oct. 10, 2003, and, apparently used quite often.

According to Newbold, about three years ago, the former officers stopped making the payment (about $200 a month).

“We also had to thefts,” he added. “The first was on Memorial Day 2015. The post home was unlocked, as an employee was cleaning while members were participating in the Carrollton Memorial Day Parade. About $7,200 was stolen from a locked safe in the office. Fisher said large bills were taken and one dollar bills were left in the envelope to make it look like a large sum of money remained in the envelope.

A second robbery, about two weeks later brought the total stolen to about $8,300, according to Fisher.

The men said they contacted the Sheriff’s Department to investigate, but no arrests have been made in either case.

“With no money to pay bills, they have been piling up,” said Newbold, shuffling a pile of envelopes stacked on the bar in front of him. “I personally paid a bill to workers comp so they would release a lien against our liquor license,” he said. “State sales tax wasn’t paid for two to three years and the state has estimated our income to determine what they say we owe. We are working with an accountant to review income figures to obtain an accurate income figure so we can attempt to reduce that amount.”

With the volunteer efforts of the Ladies Auxiliary, a steak dinner was held a couple weeks ago.

“We sold out of steaks,” Newbold said. “The community continues to support us, we just need a little more help to get out of this situation.”

Newbold instituted new financial controls and obtained bonds for persons handling funds. “We have a new slate of officers who are working very hard to keep our post home and turn things around,” he said. “All we need is a little help.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the non-profit organization is asked to contact Quarter Master Rick Swonger at 330-738-5103. Donors can also mail checks, made payable to VFW Post Home 3001, to: Veterans of Foreign Wars Fighting MCook Post 3301, 2291 Chase Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.