Fifth grade science video earns oil and gas group award

Six students in Kay Russell’s fifth grade science classes at Carrollton Elementary are celebrating their success in a recent video competition.

The six, all girls, entered a video in the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program’s contest celebrating October as National Energy Awareness Month. The contest theme was to show how petroleum-based products are used in everyday tasks and events.

The girls created a video featuring the use of petroleum products in a restaurant setting and earned one of five second-place awards ($250 cash).

The girls said they volunteered for the project and held a “brainstorming session” to come up with a theme and what props to use. All six girls said it was a fun and educational experience.

The video can be viewed on the Carrollton Exempted Village School District’s webpage, www.carrolltonschools.org/.

The girls, Kenna Roudebush, Meagan Rutledge, Ariona Rutledge, Jozelynn Nitz, Leah Brown and Mackenzie Rummell, are using the money on an educational field trip to the Drake Well Museum in Titusville, PA, birthplace of the modern petroleum industry. The first commercial oil well drilled in the United States was drilled at a site near the museum in 1859 by Edwin Drake.

They plan to get some exercise along the way. Russell said the group will travel by bus to Oil City, PA, in May and then bike along the scenic Oil Creek Bike Trail almost 10 miles to the museum.

When the cost of using a school bus for the day ($390) and the cost of a driver for the day ($150) are added to the cost of admission to the museum ($30), the total exceeds the winnings by $320. Anyone who would like to donate toward the cost of the trip is asked to contact Russell at Carrollton Elementary at 330-627-4592.