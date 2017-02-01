CHS matmen advance to OHSAA regional semis/finals

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – The Carrollton Warriors wrestling team advanced to the Division II State Dual Regional semifinals/finals with a pair of wins in the state team duals quarterfinals Jan. 25 in the CHS gymnasium. The Warriors also finished first at the West Holmes Marines Corps Invitational Jan. 28 with 294.5 points.

The Warriors received a first-round bye because they were the No. 1 seed and faced off against New Philadelphia in the second round (New Philadelphia defeated Meadowbrook 43-28 in the first round) of the Ohio High School Athletic Association team duals.

The Warriors thumped the Quakers, 69-6.

Carrollton took a 12-0 match lead with a pair of forfeit wins by Nathan Blake (106 lbs.) and Robbie Hoopes (113 lbs.).

With one minute remaining in the 120 lb. match, Carrollton senior Clay Pidgeon pinned New Philadelphia’s Lucas Stevens. Brayden Carter gave the Warriors a 21-0 lead with an 8-3 decision over Dylan Swartzentruber.

Carrollton rattled off six pins and one forfeit to increased their lead to 63-0.

132 lb. sophomore Ben Pasiuk pinned Quaker junior Neil Gibbs in 25 seconds. Carrollton’s 138 lb. junior Justin Shaw won by a 54 second fall over Jonathon Sandy.

Adam Shaw won the 145 lb. match for Carrollton with a 52 second pin over New Philadelphia’s Justin Emerick.

Carrollton sophomore Brandon Daniels defeated Enrique Snedeker with a 1:13 pin in the 152 lb. match. The Warriors’ 160 lb. junior, Noah Carrothers, pinned New Philadelphia’s Jorges Raymundo in 2:45.

Carrollton’s Brenton Miller won his match by forfeit. 182 lb. senior Aidan Pasiuk pinned Mercuito Williams in 38 seconds to give his team a 63-0 lead.

Carrollton sophomore Jace Miles lost 5-0 to New Philadelphia’s 195 lb. senior Blake Bollon.

Noah Rutledge defeated Quaker freshman Hunter Beach with a 53 second pin.

Carrollton’s Winston Yekel fell to New Philadelphia’s Quenton Stillon 6-1.

The Warriors defeated Indian Valley 46-22.

Carrollton took an early 6-0 lead with a 106 lb. forfeit.

Indian Valley picked up a trio of wins (113 lbs., 120 lbs. and 126 lbs.) to take a 13-6 lead over the Warriors.

Four straight wins by Carrollton wrestlers Ben Pasiuk, Justin Shaw, Adam Shaw and Daniels put the Warriors up 27-13.

Indian Valley’s Jarrett Swinderman defeated Carrollton’s 160 lb. Carrothers 6-3.

The Warriors won four of their last five matches thanks to Miller, Aidan Pasiuk, Noah Rutledge and Tavis Rutledge.

WEST HOLMES MARINES CORPS INVITATIONAL

The Warrior matmen won the Marines Corps Invitational Jan. 28 at West Holmes, tallying 294.5 points. Indian Valley placed second with 237.5 points.

Carrollton champions were: Ben Pasiuk (132 lbs.); Justin Shaw (138 lbs.); Noah Carrothers (160 lbs.); Brenton Miller (170 lbs.); and Aidan Pasiuk (182 lbs.).

Other Carrollton Warriors placing for the Warriors were: Blake (106 lbs.), 2nd; Carter (126 lbs.), 5th; Adam Shaw (145 lbs.), 4th; Daniels (152 lbs.), 4th; Miles (195 lbs.), 5th; Noah Rutledge (220 lbs.), 3rd; and Yekel (285 lbs.), 6th.

With the wins, the Warriors improve to 18-1 on the season.

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Canfield Feb. 1 to compete in the OHSAA State Team Duals Regional semifinals/finals. Carrollton will host Louisville in a Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) battle Feb. 2. Varsity is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.