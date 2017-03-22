By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY – The former Atwood Lake Lodge and Resort has a new owner, a new name and a new life.

The facility, now known as The Bluffs, is schedule to open July 1. It will offer 150 beds for clients who need alcohol or drug addiction rehabilitation treatment. Construction and remodeling is expected to begin April 1 and be completed by June 1 of this year.

The property was purchased by Bill Burns at a public auction from county commissioners last August. It has been leased to Addiction Campuses. Brent Clements is the chief executive officer of Addiction Campuses and Eric Mitchell serves as chief marketing officer for the company.

Clements announced during a community meeting held at The Bluffs last week that Addiction Campuses has a lease for the property, but is in partnership with Burns at this time. He said investment partners will purchase the real estate in the coming months and Addiction Campuses will own the 75-acre property.

Monroe Township trustees previously hosted two meetings with local residents to address safety and other issues regarding the business.

The Thursday meeting, held in the dining room of the former lodge, had more than 100 people in attendance. Many questions were asked and answered. Only a few residents were still concerned about their safety from the clients who will be staying at The Bluffs.

Clements patiently explained again the clients sign in for a 30-day treatment plan and continue with a one-year long follow-up program.

“These aren’t criminals. These aren’t people who are sent here by a court order. These are people who have decided they need to make a big change in their life and they are committed to doing that,” said Clements.

He continued by saying they have never had clients try to “escape” or leave the treatment center.

A client is picked up and brought to the center for treatment by trained staff members. They don’t drive themselves, they don’t have family members bring them in and when they have completed treatment and are ready to go home, they are again driven there by staff members.

Each client is given a thorough medical and mental evaluation. Sometimes a client will need more medical attention than the campus will be able to supply and will seek medical treatment elsewhere before coming to The Bluffs, according to Clements.

Rates to stay at the treatment facility average $800 a day. Most of the clients have insurance that covers those costs. Rates can range from $6,000 to $22,000 per month per client.

Clements noted a chief executive officer will be hired to run the facility. They will report to Clements and Mitchell and both men will visit the facility frequently to monitor progress.

The CEO will manage a highly qualified and trained staff of doctors, psychiatrists, therapists, nurses, physical therapists, and other members of the support staff who will be treating the client for their addiction.

The facility will employ between 175 and 200 people.

The average yearly payroll is expected to be between $2 and $3 million dollars per year.

“This is a fantastic facility. It will be a great place for healing. We have the highest level of certification it is possible to get. We are a provider that is certified. We also understand small communities. We have other facilities located in small communities too. We are here to serve the local community and we will bring jobs to the people living here,” said Clements.

One man in the audience who did not want to be identified, asked several questions. He asked if “druggies” would be roaming the neighborhood and asked how they would control that. Another person asked about the security of the facility and if the sheriff and deputies will be involved.

Clements explained, as he did at the last meeting, every member of the staff is trained on how to handle a client who might become hard to manage. He assured residents he will have a working relationship with the sheriff and his office but doesn’t believe they will need to use them because that is not an issue in their other treatment facilities.

“Thirty days is a great start for treatment. Most clients will stay here for 30 days but there has to be a change in their life style. This is a health issue. The focus is to keep them off drugs. We work with them closely in the following year to help them keep their goals. We will need community support for this,” said Clements.

Other Addiction Campuses are located in Massachusetts, Tennessee, Texas and Mississippi. Each client is monitored closely by staff members and know where the clients are and what they are doing every minute of the day and night, according to Clements.

James Shoaff, a construction consultant from Bowerston, questioned the team regarding building codes.

“You have an R2 rating which is for a group on-conforming. For a detox place, you have to have an I 2 rating. Have you even applied for building permits yet?” questioned Shoaff.

“We have hired MKC Architects and their inspections were completed last week. I 2 is where we are going to fall in,” said Clements.

Shoaff continued to ask have they checked for asbestos? Has a structural audit been done? He demanded to see the audit information. He also demanded that Monroe Township trustees be

involved.

Shoaff also criticized Clements and Mitchell because the lodge building doesn’t have any handicapped facilities and there is no ADA compliance in the building.

“We hired an architectural firm, MKC, that will take care of all of those issues. That’s not our area of expertise, but we hire the best people who know that information and we trust them to do the job,” said Mitchell.

A new $500,000 sprinkler system will be added to the building and other structural and mechanical improvements will be done to the building.

When questioned about the qualifications for the CEO who will be running The Bluffs on a daily basis, Clements said that they will have a master’s degree in both business and therapy. He said they would have to know both sides in order to be successful as the CEO.

Dave Parham, former member of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Board and local resident, stated there is a relatively poor EMS service for the township. Parham asked how they would handle emergencies.

Mitchell said they are aware of that and will work to find a way to change that situation.

Several visitors questioned what type of drug addictions will they handle, what type of drugs do they use for treating the withdrawal, and where will the clients come from?

“We were getting more than 6,000 calls a month for treatment. This month will be probably be more than 11,000. We can’t take them all. These facilities are badly needed and will fill quickly. It’s hard to answer what drugs will be used in treatments because each client is different and what they will need is different,” said Mitchell. Clements said they have a four-to-six month waiting list for people to be admitted to their facilities.

When asked by a woman who did not want to be identified asking where the people will come from, Mitchell said 30 to 40 percent of their clients will be from this area. The rest will come in from other states.

When asked about the Chalet and the golf course, Clements said they plan to lease the golf course and received several inquiries. He also said part of the treatment for many of their clients will be learning to work and hold a job.

Using the Chalet as a restaurant open to the public as well as offering the golf course to the public would be an opportunity for clients to learn those skills.

Mitchell was asked if when family members visit a client will they have accommodations at The Bluffs or will they be staying at local hotels.

Mitchell said that they will not have rooms for family members and yes, they will be staying in area hotels.

A lady was very concerned that the Yacht Club is at the bottom of the hill, only a short walk from the facility.

She pointed out the Yacht Club serves alcohol and is concerned about people coming from The Bluffs to the Yacht Club to get booze. She was also concerned about their boats, because most people leave the keys in their boats and she said they would have to stop doing that.

Bill Lawson spoke and addressed that question. “You don’t need to worry about people coming down the hill. You need to worry about the people around you every day,” said Lawson.

Lawson said he previously worked at the Yacht Club and was addicted and high on heroin while he was at work. Lawson continued by saying this problem is in every family and applauded Mitchell and Clements for what they are doing and bringing to this community.

Lawson is a co-founder of Warriors Project, which serves to help those addicted to heroin through a Christian, God-based program out of Canton.

Clements said he would like to meet with Lawson to discuss their possible involvement in their programs.

“I live in Dellroy. Thank you for coming here. This facility was dead. This will bring jobs. This will save lives. I can stand on my front porch in Dellroy and see three places where I could go to get drugs. It is here. It is everywhere,” the Dellroy man stated.

Several residents thanked Clements and Mitchell for bringing help for the addiction epidemic to the area. Those residents also told people if they don’t think there is a problem, they don’t have their eyes open.