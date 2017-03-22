Tickets available for local Wild Turkey Federation banquet

The Carroll County Doublebeards, part of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), is hosting their 18th annual banquet March 25 at FFA Camp Muskingum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, catered by Jimmy’s BBQ, will be served at 7 p.m. The meal includes pulled pork, marinated chicken breast, garlic parmesan potatoes, California spring vegetables, rolls, salad and dessert. Adult beverages will also be available.

Tickets are $60 single, $80 couple, $275 sponsor or $300 for sponsor couples ticket. Jakes ticket (youth) is $30. Meal is included with ticket purchase.

“Last year from our banquet we raised $22,000 for habitat and wildlife conservation/preservation,” Brad Luckey, Doublebeards treasurer said. “As the local NWTF chapter, we continue to be able to provide funds for the NWTF and we can apply those funds to be used in habitat projects in the local area.”

Luckey encourages anyone wanting to help with their mission, to attend the banquet to learn more.

“I encourage people to join our flock’,” Luckey continued. “You can’t make things happen without getting involved.”

For tickets, call Luckey at 760-791-2175.