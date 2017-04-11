LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE COURT OF
COMMON PLEAS
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CASE #17CVH28739
JUDGE: DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.
CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY
AKA THE CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT
AUTHORITY
Plaintiffs
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAYTON N. RIEGLE, et al
Defendants
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
To: Unknown Heirs of Clayton N. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Elva M. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Lewis J. Adams and Unknown Heirs of Joyce J. Adams
Please take notice that a Complaint has been filed in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court to Quiet Title to two small pieces of land attached to the Complaint and set forth therein as Exhibit “A” and “B”.
The Complaint states that the Plaintiffs have possessed said premises by actual open, hostile, continuous and exclusive possession for a period since 1966.
The Complaint also states that Plaintiff is entitled to have possession of said property and the title to said property be quieted in the name of the Plaintiff in fee simple absolute by virtue of Ohio Revised Code Section 5303.01, et seq.
Defendants shall further take notice that unless an Answer is filed within 28 days after service of process is complete pursuant to Rule 4.4 of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that Judgement will be taken against you for the prayer requested in said Complaint.
This notice will be published once each week for six successive weeks and the last publication will be made on the 13th day of April, 2017.
-s- Denise E. Smith, Deputy
Clerk of Court
of Common Pleas
Carroll County, OH
119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 400
Carrollton, OH 44615
Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 & 13, 2017.
PROBATE COURT OF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
John S. Campbell, Judge
IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF SHIRLEY MAE BOURQUIN
CASE NO: 20179006
NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME
Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Shirley Mae Bourquin to Shirley Mae Poole.
The hearing on the application will be held on the 9th day of May, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.
-s- Shirley Mae Bourquin
3062 Bedrock Road NW
Dellroy, Ohio 44620
Published in The Free Press Standard April 13, 2017.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Scrap Tire Transporter
Action
Perrysville Iron & Metal
8025 Dial Road, Bowerston, OH 44695
ID #: ST019473
Date of Action: 04/06/2017
Ten Scrap Tire Transporter Registration Certificates issued to Perrysville Iron & Metal, 8025 Dial Road, Bowerston, OH 44695
Final Issuance of Renewal of NPDES Permit
BTM Sewer District
620 W Canal St, Malvern, OH
Facility Description: Wastewater-
Municipality Receiving Water: Sandy Creek
ID #: 3PB00102*HD
Date of Action: 05/01/2017
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.
Published in The Free Press Standard April 13, 2017.
BID NOTICE
The Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of one 1983 Chevrolet K-3500 4×4 dual wheel, 4-speed, 454, 1-ton truck. Approximate mileage 22,635. And one 1971 2 1/2-ton 6×6 M35A2 General Products Division Jeep Corp. Cargo truck. Approximate mileage 20,461. Bids should be marked K3500 Chevy or 2 1/2-ton Cargo truck. Bids will be accepted until April 30, 2017 at 7 p.m. The L.T.V.F.C. reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
Allan, 330-323-0284
John, 740-512-6212
Zeph, 330-323-3781
Published in The Free Press Standard April 13, 2017.