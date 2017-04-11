LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CASE #17CVH28739

JUDGE: DOMINICK E. OLIVITO, JR.

CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

AKA THE CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT

AUTHORITY

Plaintiffs

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAYTON N. RIEGLE, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Unknown Heirs of Clayton N. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Elva M. Riegle, Unknown Heirs of Lewis J. Adams and Unknown Heirs of Joyce J. Adams

Please take notice that a Complaint has been filed in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court to Quiet Title to two small pieces of land attached to the Complaint and set forth therein as Exhibit “A” and “B”.

The Complaint states that the Plaintiffs have possessed said premises by actual open, hostile, continuous and exclusive possession for a period since 1966.

The Complaint also states that Plaintiff is entitled to have possession of said property and the title to said property be quieted in the name of the Plaintiff in fee simple absolute by virtue of Ohio Revised Code Section 5303.01, et seq.

Defendants shall further take notice that unless an Answer is filed within 28 days after service of process is complete pursuant to Rule 4.4 of the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure that Judgement will be taken against you for the prayer requested in said Complaint.

This notice will be published once each week for six successive weeks and the last publication will be made on the 13th day of April, 2017.

-s- Denise E. Smith, Deputy

Clerk of Court

of Common Pleas

Carroll County, OH

119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 400

Carrollton, OH 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 & 13, 2017.

PROBATE COURT OF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF SHIRLEY MAE BOURQUIN

CASE NO: 20179006

NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Shirley Mae Bourquin to Shirley Mae Poole.

The hearing on the application will be held on the 9th day of May, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s- Shirley Mae Bourquin

3062 Bedrock Road NW

Dellroy, Ohio 44620

Published in The Free Press Standard April 13, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Scrap Tire Transporter

Action

Perrysville Iron & Metal

8025 Dial Road, Bowerston, OH 44695

ID #: ST019473

Date of Action: 04/06/2017

Ten Scrap Tire Transporter Registration Certificates issued to Perrysville Iron & Metal, 8025 Dial Road, Bowerston, OH 44695

Final Issuance of Renewal of NPDES Permit

BTM Sewer District

620 W Canal St, Malvern, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-

Municipality Receiving Water: Sandy Creek

ID #: 3PB00102*HD

Date of Action: 05/01/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 13, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of one 1983 Chevrolet K-3500 4×4 dual wheel, 4-speed, 454, 1-ton truck. Approximate mileage 22,635. And one 1971 2 1/2-ton 6×6 M35A2 General Products Division Jeep Corp. Cargo truck. Approximate mileage 20,461. Bids should be marked K3500 Chevy or 2 1/2-ton Cargo truck. Bids will be accepted until April 30, 2017 at 7 p.m. The L.T.V.F.C. reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

Allan, 330-323-0284

John, 740-512-6212

Zeph, 330-323-3781

Published in The Free Press Standard April 13, 2017.