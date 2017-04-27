Classifieds

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (17cweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

———————–

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

———————–

CARROLL CO: Fox Twp. 46 acres, $129,900. Outside Mechanicstown on Avon Rd. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, $184,900. Just north of Bergholz on T.R. 283. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (16tfcweb)

———————–

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27+ wooded acres, electric, building/hunting, $84,900. Off S.R. 39 on Chase Rd. near Carrollton. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (16tfcweb)

———————–

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————–

HELP WANTED

Cook needed. Must be dependable, flexible & work well with others. Starting pay is $9.00/hr. with paid holidays & vacation. Please send resume to: Cook, PO Box 340, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or email to: denise.glasure@gssweb.org. (14-17cweb)

———————–

Drivers, CDL-A: Immediate openings! Excellent $1700-$2000 weekly gross pay! Full comprehensive benefits! 2 yrs CDL-A experience. Call Penske Logistics, 855-571-2751. (14-17pweb)

———————–

Year-round residential camp looking for Maintenance Manager. Full-time position w/salary + benefits. All interested persons email the camp for further information at ffacamp@ohioffa.org. (15-17cweb)

———————–

Ron Ruegg Automotive, a local independent repair shop, is looking for an experienced full-time Technician. Our shop offers health insurance, 401k, weekends off, as well as a clean work environment with new equipment to make your job as a technician successful. Please stop in with a resume and be prepared for immediate interview at 6117 Alliance Rd., Malvern, Ohio 44644. (16,17cweb)

———————–

Local business seeking applicants for a part-time Customer Service Representative. Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, answering the phone, taking payments and general customer service. The applicant must be able to use Windows 10 Operating System, Microsoft Word along with various other internet-based systems. Hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. This is strictly a part-time position consisting of 20 hours per week. Please send resume to PO Box 37M, Carrollton, OH 44615. (16-18cweb)

———————–

DENTAL ASSISTANT – Part-time, 3-3½ days/week. Experience preferred but not necessary. Will train the right person. Send resume to: Dental Assistant, PO Box 520, Carrollton, OH 44615. (17,18cweb)

———————–

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————–

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————–

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

———————–

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

———————–

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

———————–

FOR RENT

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act,

thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or

discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial

status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences,

limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate

which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised

are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

———————–

Carrollton – 1 BR apartment w/all utilities included + Dish Network, $600/month. Call 330-324-5313. (16-18cweb)

———————–

3 BR, 2 BA furnished house in Cadiz, OH – Call 740-937-2162. (17-19cweb)

———————–

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————–

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————–

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

———————–

SERVICES

General contracting, remodeling, kitchens, baths, etc. No job too big or too small. Free estimates. Call 330-476-6049 or 330-365-0052. (17tfcweb)

———————–

GARAGE SALES

Rummage & Bake Sale at Resurrection Lutheran Church (former Village Florist), 105 S. Reed St., Malvern, April 28, 8-5 and April 29, 8-12. Lots of goodies! Something for everyone! (16,17cweb)

———————–

2 Garage Sales at 401 & 403 Murray Ave., Minerva, April 27, 28 & 29, 9-5. Hunting, fishing, HH, knives, hardware, tools, toys, antiques & much more. Pictures on Canton Craigslist. (17cweb)

———————–