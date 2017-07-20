4-H members named to 2017 Outstanding Court

Eight long-time 4-H members were named to the 2017 Outstanding Court and introduced during the Project Exhibit Day awards ceremony held July 16.

Michelle Moon, Carroll County 4-H program assistant, told the crowd, to apply for outstanding court, members must be at least 16 years old, have been a member of 4-H a minimum of five years and been an honor member for at least three years.

An extensive application must be submitted requiring “My 4-H Story,” a two-page paper, activity checklist, awards, leadership and committee involvement and offices held. Also citizenship and community service projects participated in through 4-H.

“These are the best of the best,” Moon stated.

Shown at right are the members of the 2017 Outstanding Court. They are (front from left): SadieAnn Romeo, Olivia Romeo and Dominque Costarella.

Standing behind are: Dalton Ulman, Joseph Thompson, Cassidy Bajornas and Jacob Romeo. Spencer Varney was absent when the photo was taken.