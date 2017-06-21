Classified ads

AUTOS FOR SALE

2005 Chrysler Crossfire Roadster w/38,000 miles, 6-speed manual transmission & new tires. Cherry red. Trophy winner at car shows! $14,500. Call 330-627-5556. (24,25cweb)

HOUSEHOLD

Floor Sample Sales! Queen pillow-top sets from $299, sofas $299 & $399, dinettes $299 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

TV stands from $89.99 – Over 90 in stock & assembled! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (25tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (25cweb)

Misc. For Sale

Dog cage, doghouse, etc. $200; 8hp Cub Cadet rear tiller w/6 hrs. use, $700; Free hospital bed w/new mattress. Call Albert Wright, 330-739-4022. (24cweb)

$899 Above Ground Pools! 19’x31’ installed FREE! Site prep extra. Call 1-800-548-1923. (21-26pweb)

4’ x 5’ net wrap 1st cutting, $30; small bales 1st cutting, $4; 2nd cutting, $5. Call 330-863-0787. (25-27cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 38 wooded acres, electric, hunting, $119,900. Off S.R. 39W on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66). Brown Twp. 6+ wooded acres, electric, building/recreation, $39,900. Off S.R. 43N on Lorric Rd. (T.R. 231) near Minerva. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (24tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Buyers of standing timber – Pine & hardwoods. Sell mill-direct for top $$! Hochstetler Milling LTD, 419-651-0452. (24-33pweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Hall Machine Company now hiring two general machinists positions. Primarily lathe & mill work, both manual and CNC. We make large parts. Full health care plan. Apply in person at 1209 N. Lisbon Street in Carrollton. Company under new ownership. (24-27cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

Crossroads Pizza in Carrollton now hiring for inside help. Apply in person at 218 High St. NW. (18tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Large 2 BR side x side duplex in Carrollton w/private drive, storage building & washer/dryer included. $600/month + deposit. Call 330-738-6921. (24,25cweb)

———————-

Available NOW! 2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat w/new furnace. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment, $500/month. All utilities paid. Includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (24tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Triple-Town Yard Sales! Villages of Dellroy, Sherrodsville, Leesville and in New Hagerstown (St. Rt. 164), June 24, 9-5. (24,25cweb)

Garage Sale at 1206 Taft Rd. SW, Sherrodsville (1 mile f/Dellroy toward Lodge, turn left on 1st road past J-Pa’s & follow signs), June 30 & July 1, 8-6. (25,26pweb)

Garage Sale at 401 Murray Ave., Minerva, June 22, 23 & 24, 10-5. Fishing tackle, tools, women’s plus size, lots of misc. (25pweb)

Garage Sale at 10 South Liberty St., Dellroy (across f/Nazarene Church), June 24. Lawn chairs, John Deere “B” tractor hood, few antique items, crocks, vacuum cleaner, convalescent potty chair, collectible whiskey bottle, misc. HH & garage items, vinyl flower arbor. (25cweb)

3-Family Yard Sale at 262 Andora Rd., June 21-24, 9-5. Crafting & scrapbooking supplies, new Ford truck bumper, 225/40R18 Bridgestone tires & rims, new gas grill, ceiling fan, wine décor, Disney Infinity for Xbox plus figurines, clothes, toys, golf clubs, tools, HH, hunting coats, Cabela floor mats, books, much misc. (25cweb)

Yard Sale at 149 Haines Lane, June 23, 8-2 and June 24, 8-12. (25pweb)

