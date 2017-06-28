Classified ads

HOUSEHOLD

Floor Sample Sales! Queen pillow-top sets from $299, sofas $299 & $399, dinettes $299 & more! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (26tfcweb)

TV stands from $89.99 – Over 90 in stock & assembled! Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. (26tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

$899 Above Ground Pools! 19’x31’ installed FREE! Site prep extra. Call 1-800-548-1923. (21-26pweb)

4’ x 5’ net wrap 1st cutting, $30; small bales 1st cutting, $4; 2nd cutting, $5. Call 330-863-0787. (25-27cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Just outside Mechanicstown off S.R. 524 on Torch Rd. (T.R. 676). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, good farming/building/hunting ground, $184,900. Off C.R. 54 on T.R. 283. Saline Twp. 12+ ACRES, $47,900. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (26tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Buyers of standing timber – Pine & hardwoods. Sell mill-direct for top $$! Hochstetler Milling LTD, 419-651-0452. (24-33pweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Front Desk Receptionist, Carrollton Chiropractic Center. Looking to fill a part to full-time front desk receptionist position at our Carrollton Chiropractic office. Must have good people and phone skills, willing to work flexible hours, multi-task in a sometimes fast-paced environment. Please call the office at 330-627-7611 (ask for Kathy). Fax resume to 330-627-6773 or email: carrollchiro1@gmail.com. Position is available immediately. (26cweb)

Hall Machine Company now hiring two general machinists positions. Primarily lathe & mill work, both manual and CNC. We make large parts. Full health care plan. Apply in person at 1209 N. Lisbon Street in Carrollton. Company under new ownership. (24-27cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

Crossroads Pizza in Carrollton now hiring for inside help. Apply in person at 218 High St. NW. (18tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Large 2 BR side x side duplex in Carrollton w/private drive, storage building & washer/dryer included. $600/month + deposit. Call 330-738-6921. (26cweb)

Carrollton – “Tiny House Living” in country setting, $450/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-571-2385. (26-29cweb)

Available NOW! 2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat w/new furnace. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment, $500/month. All utilities paid. Includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (24tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton – Street level store front available for lease, approx. 650 sq. ft. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (26tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 1206 Taft Rd. SW, Sherrodsville (1 mile f/Dellroy toward Lodge, turn left on 1st road past J-Pa’s & follow signs), June 30 & July 1, 8-6. (25,26pweb)

Huge Multi-Family Sale at 1400 Meadowbrook Lane (Carroll Meadows Golf Course allotment), June 29 & 30 and July 1, 9-4. (26pweb)

Garage Sales at Haines &Overlook Lanes SE, Carrollton (behind Atlas Gas), June 29 & 30 and July 1, 9-? Wedding decorations, kids stuff, HH items & a lot of misc. (26pweb)

