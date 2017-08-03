By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Two new farms were added to the Carroll County’s list of Ohio’s Historic Family Farms.

A ceremony was held during the Carroll County Fair to recognize the Price family farm and the Gartrell family farm, both located in Orange Twp.

Carroll County Recorder Patricia Oyer conducted the ceremony July 21 prior to the large animal sale at the fair.

PRICE FAMILY FARM

The farm was established March 15, 1916, by John Price in Orange Twp. and included 76.25 acres.

The family farm maintained dairy cows, a team of horses, pigs and chickens. Hay and grain were cultivated to feed the livestock.

An orchard and garden were maintained to feed the family. The sale of eggs was the primary source of income.

In the early 1950s, the farm became primarily a dairy operation.

A business of growing and selling Christmas trees, still in operation today, began in the 1950s. The timber stand, professionally managed since the 1960s, has become a premier hardwood timber stand. The dairy operation ceased in 1979.

Wendell Price received the Soil and Water Conservation District’s Goodyear Conservation Farmer of the Year award in 1986.

Today the farm includes 250 acres. Currently, 20 acres of cropland is in hay. The remainder of the farm, excluding the area surrounding the buildings, is in a hardwood timber production. The timber is managed consistent with practices of the American Tree Farm System. The farm has been a Certified Tree Farm since Sept. 1, 1970.

Pine Ridge Farm Partnership is a member of the Muskingum River Woodland Interest Group, American Chestnut Foundation and the East Central Ohio Forestry Association.

Partnership members include John Price, Susan Cook, Ray Price and James Price.

GARTRELL FAMILY FARM

The farm was established April 1, 1848, by James Rippeth on Crocus Rd. in Orange Twp. Rippeth was a Revolutionary War veteran.

Rippeth’s daughter, Matilda Gartrell, deeded the land to S. J. Gartrell in 1917. Edison (Ted) and S. Kenneth Gartrell were born on the farm in 1910 and 1913 respectively. Other children born at the farm included John Earl, Lloyd, Noel, Helen and Ralph.

In 1967, the land was deeded to Ted and Ruby Gartrell, who operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. The farm was recognized as a 50-year dairy operation in Carroll County. Gartrells were members of the Carroll County Farm Bureau.

Ruby and Ted Gartrell also tapped maple syrup from trees on the farm and were known for their vegetable garden and beautiful flowers, according to Timothy Gartrell, who is now the trustee for the Ruby Gartrell Revocable Trust, and submitted the application for the Ohio Historic Farm designation.

The farm, which included 160 acres when it was established, originally included dairy cows, pigs and chickens. Corn was grown on the land. Today the cropland is leased to a local farmer. A family member has cattle on the farm. The 160 acres remain intact today.

Caroll County Recorder Patricia Oyer, who assists families with the application process, conducted the ceremony and presented the families with signed certificates.

The farms join eight other family farms recognized during the 2016 Carroll County Fair.

For information on the program, contact Oyer, or visit the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website or e-mail centuryfarms@agri.ohio.gov.