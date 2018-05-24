WEST HOLMES – Ten Carrollton boys who comprise three relay teams and five individuals are heading to the Division II regional track meet this week at Muskingum College.

The Warriors 4×1 relay team continued its dominance of the event one week after winning the Northeastern Buckeye Conference title with a district win. The team of Jose Diaz, Bryce Carte, Chase Flanagan and Calob Dalton turned in a winning time of 44:05.

Three of the team members earned All-Ohio status by placing sixth in the state last year. Carte is the new addition to the team. He replaced Brenton Miller, who graduated last year, on the team this year.

“The guys have a clear goal of climbing on the podium again June 2 (state meet) and this weekend was the first step to realizing that goal,” said Coach Mike Aukerman. “Our hand offs were much better and everyone did their job. Dalton had an incredible finish, leaning to the line and going head over heels to make sure we won. That kind of effort and competitiveness embodies the mindset of every guy on that relay.”

Others advancing to the regional meet include:

*Daniel Lampe in the 1600 and 3200- meter runs. Lamp finished second in the 1600 with a time of 4:39.22 and third in the 3200 with a time of 10:36.12.

“Dan is an incredibly hard working kid who does all the right things at the right time,” said Aukerman.

*The 4×200 relay team of Lennar Trossius, Noah Carrothers, Flanagan and Dalton and the 4×800 team of Noah Carrothers, Lampe, Evan Days and Alex Carrothers. The 4×200 team placed third and turned in a time of 1:33.23 and the 4×800 relay finished fourth in 8:35.81.

*Flanagan in the long jump. He placed second with a jump of 20’7.5”.

*Dalton in the 200. He placed fourth with a time of 23:26.

*Carte in the 300 hurdles. He placed third with a time of 42.06.

Just missing the qualifying mark of fourth place and placing fifth were Jon Russell in the 1600, Days in the 3200 and Noah Carrothers in the 400.

“Although not everyone qualified, a vast majority moved on or walked away from the weekend with their best performances of the year,” said Aukerman. “We preach to focus on the process, knowing that if we train smart and make decisions with the end of the season in mind, good things will happen when it matters most. There is a reason we always come on at the end of the season and are now performing at our best in prime time,” said Aukerman.

As a team, the Warriors placed fourth with 73 points. West Holmes finished first (113.5), River View second (98), and Claymont third (81). Minerva was seventh (50) and Sandy Valley 14th (5).

They will compete Thursday and Friday at Muskingum College.