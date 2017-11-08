ELECTION RESULTS

ISSUES

Carroll County voters approved State Issue 1 and turned down State Issue II and the countywide health levy at the Nov. 7 election.

Unofficial results show voters approved Issue I, known as Marcy’s Law, by a 4,984 to 1,124 margin and defeated Issue 2, known as the Prescription Drug Act, 5,266 to 843.

The countywide health levy was defeated by a 3,759 to 2,357 margin.

Voters in the village of Carrollton approved a 1.2 mill levy for current expenses by a 454 to 259 margin and Dellroy voters approved a 2 mill levy for current expenses by a vote of 58-14.

Voters in Carroll and Stark counties who reside in the village of Magnolia, approved a .5-mill levy for cemeteries by a 50-14 margin and a 3-mill levy for current expenses by a 53-12 margin.

Township levies

AugustaTwp.: 1.1-mill fire levy (approved): Yes, 50; No, 21.

Center Twp.: Cemetery levy (approved): Yes, 642; No, 382.

East Twp.: .8-mill fire levy (approved); Yes, 137; No, 59.

Perry Twp.: 1-mill fire levy (approved): Yes, 164; No. 78.

Rose Twp.: 1.0-mill fire levy (approved): Yes, 210; No, 94.

Rose Twp.: 2.69-mill road levy (approved): Yes, 203; No, 103.

Ambulance District

Quad Ambulance (Stark and Carroll counties) (approved): Yes, 601; No, 197.

Local options

Que Pasa, Carrollton: D-1, D-2, D-3 and D-5 liquor permits (approved): Yes, 269; No, 139.

Que Pasa. Carrollton, Sunday sale of liquor (approved): Yes, 239; No, 167.

Airport Restaurant, Center Twp.: D-1 and D-2 liquor permits (defeated): Yes, 121; No, 196.

Airport Restaurant, Center Twp.: Sunday sale of liquor (denied): Yes, 104; No, 215.

Tozzi’s Restraurant (Stark Co.): Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages (passed) Yes, 38; No. 11.

VILLAGE RESULTS

Unofficial results from the Nov. 7 general election for village council members are as follows (top 4 vote-getters elected):

Carrollton: Corey A. Yeager 503; Thomas W. Parker, 337; Wilma L. Lambert, 306; Brittany N. Tangler, 305; Frank Leghart, 245; Danny Locke, 240; Tommy R. Parker, 183.

Dellroy: Harry Joey Mabie, Jr., 48; Barbara Kay Onstott, 42; Brian J. Lawther, 41.

Magnolia: Eric T. White, 50; James Alan Miller and Jessica Irwin Miller, tie 49; Claudia C. Rogers, 38.

Malvern: Arlene Phillips, 146; Barbara Burgess, 120; Brittany Burgess, 99.

Minerva: Dennis Clapper, 189; Cyndy Lawson, 136; Elliott C. Hannen, 126; John Shipman, 117.

Sherrodsville: John Nicholas, 46.

Unofficial results from the Nov. 7 general election for Malvern Mayor are:

Robert R. Delong, 194.

SCHOOL BOARD RESULTS

Unofficial results from the Nov. 7 general election for school board members are as follows:

(Top 2 vote-getters elected):

Carrollton: Rose Seck, 2,485; Tait Carter, 1,452; Daniel Pesta, 1,280; Rose Kienzle, 949.

Brown Local: Tami Hulit, 706; Dechelle Thompson, 624.

Conotton Valley (Carroll and Harrison county vote: Kevin Willoughby, 436; Kari Galigher, 389; Andrea Leggett, 287.

Sandy Valley: Dennis Corsi, 645; Ike Winter, 547.

(Top 3 vote-getters elected):

Edison Local: Ronald Smyth, 1,943; Aaron Richardson, 1,930; Scott Lockhart, 1,757; Warner Sanders, 1,196.

Minerva: Susan Crawford, 974; Robert Foltz, 928; Tom Freeland, 784.

Southern Local: John Sawyer, 673; Linda Morris, 643; Robert Kip Dowling, 626.

East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Board: Ron Busby, 2,505 (Carroll County results only).

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES