Benjamin J. Wallace, 38, of Carrollton, went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

All who knew Ben fell in love with his heart of gold, contagious laugh and his ability to embrace life fully. Ben blessed the lives of everyone he met. He was taken too soon.

Born Aug. 15, 1979, in Marion, OH, he was the son of Earl Lynn Wallace of Carrollton, and the late Ruth Anne Bisaha Wallace, who died Sept.12, 2017. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his only brother, Jerry Lynn Wallace, April 1, 2016.

An employee of the Miller Pipeline Company in Salem, Ben was fond of performing mechanical work on cars. He was very loyal and helpful to his family, spending much of his spare time assisting his dad on the farm or running errands.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving fiancée, Lisa Erwin; was an incredible father to his daughter, Rose Ratcliff, and to Lisa’s children, Lindsay, Tyler, and Blayne; two sisters Mrs. Tracy (David) Bizjak of Aurora and Mrs. Michelle (Walt) Stanislawski of Massillon; aunts and uncle, Cheryl Simpson and Roy (Rena) Wallace; cousins, Mrs. Jessica (Neal) Schultz and Troy Wallace (fiancée Jen); and nieces and nephews, Maddy, Ethan, Cooper, Alyson and Mason.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on from 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in Carrollton Assembly of God, 400 Steubenville Rd. S.E., Carrollton, with Pastor Tracy Preston delivering the memorial message at 4 p.m.

Baxter-Gardner Funeral home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, visit baxtergardner.com.