Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE28980

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

Plaintiff

-vs-

RICHARD SWEEBE, AS POSSIBLE HEIR OF YVONNE SWEEBE, ET AL

Defendants

Jane Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Yvonne Sweebe and their unknown spouse and creditors; the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Yvonne Sweebe; and, the unknown spouse of Yvonne Sweebe, whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on January 17, 2018, American Advisors Group filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018 CVE28980. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which the Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel number(s): 15-0000823.000

Property address: 4008 Arrow Road Northwest, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.

Melissa N. Hamble fka Melissa N. Meinhart

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mnm@manleydeas.com

Published in The Free Press Standard February 15 & 22 and March 1, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Carol A. Haun FKA Carol A. Funk NKA Carol A. DiPietro (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Mary R. Bonar (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28958

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Carol A. Haun, et al

Defendant

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 7th day of December, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF LEE, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO: KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 13 OF RANGE 5 IN LEE TOWNSHIP, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO: NORTH 5 DEG. 00′ EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION 353.58 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING FOR THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 5 DEG. 00′ EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION 253.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 84 DEG. 48′ EAST 221.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF STATE ROUTE #43; THENCE SOUTH 23 DEG. 38’35” WEST IN SAID ROAD 368.71 FEET TO A POINT: THENCE NORTH 56 DEG. 12′ WEST 114.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE QUARTER SECTION LINE AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.105 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

EXCEPTING THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: SITUATED IN THE STATE OF OHIO, COUNTY OF CARROLL AND TOWNSHIP OF LEE (T-13, R-5) AND BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTIONO 16 OF SAID LEE TOWNSHIP AND BEING PART OF A PARCEL NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY J. & C. FUNK (DEED VOLUME 267, PAGE 497) AND BEIING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING FOR REFERENCE AT A 1/4″ BOLT FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 16: THENCE NORTH 05 DEG. 00’00” EAST (BASIS OF BEARING FROM SAID FUNK DEED) ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 16, A DISTANCE OF 353.57 FEET TO A 5/8″ BAR SET AT THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED; (1.) THENCE NORTH 05 DEG. 00’00” EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUATER SECTION 16, WHICH IS ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FUNK PARCEL, A DISTANCE OF 11.41 FEET TO A 5/8″ BAR SET; (2.) THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 12’00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 85.75 FEET (PASSING OVER A 5/8″ BAR SET AT A DISTANCE OF 55.25 FEET); (3.) THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF STATE ROUTE 43 (STEUBENVILLE ROAD), WHICH IS ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 1432.50 FEET, A TANGENT DISTANCE OF 5.09 FEET, A CHORD OF 10.18 FEET BEARING SOUTH 23 DEG. 07’33” WEST, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 10.18 FEET; (4.) THENCE NORTH 56 DEG. 12’00” WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID FUNK PARCEL, A DISTANCE OF 82.13 FEET (PASSING OVER A 5/8″ BAR SET AT A DISTANCE OF 30.54 FEET), TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.019 OF AN ACRE AS SURVEYED BY ROONALD C. HINTON, S-6270 IN AUGUST 1999. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROUTE 43 (STEUBENVILLE ROAD) CONTAINING 0.007 OF AN ACRE.

PPN: 17-0000074.000

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $3,263.86 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 22nd day of February, 2018.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard January 18 & 25 and February 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28894

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE

Plaintiff

-vs-

KRISTEN CAMPBELL, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 6th day of MARCH, 201, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 13th day of MARCH, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 516 NORTH PLAIN STREET, MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000188.000, 07-0000189.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28871

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

BRENDA J. SHEPPARD AKA

BRENDA JOYCE FELTNER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 6th day of MARCH, 201, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 13th day of MARCH, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 5026 APOLLO RD. NE, SALINEVILLE, OH 43945

11-0000443.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $54,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard February 8, 15 and 22, 2018.

BID NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

STATE OF OHIO

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Columbus, Ohio

Division of Construction Management

Legal Copy Number: 180161

Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on March 8, 2018. Project 180161 is located in Carroll County, SR 9-14.61 and is a PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

Published in The Free Press Standard February 8 and 15, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The 2017 Annual Financial Report for the Village of Carrollton, Carroll County, Ohio has been completed and is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Municipal Building at 80 2nd Street SW, Carrollton, Ohio between the hours of 7:30 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. weekdays.

Darla Tipton

Clerk-Treasurer

Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard February 15, 2018.