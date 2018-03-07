Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Stephanie Crabb will take notice that a complaint has been filed in the Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, Carroll County, Ohio, alleging dependency, neglect, and/or abuse and praying for temporary custody to a relative, to Carroll County Job and Family Services and/or for Protective Supervision in Case Number 2018 3004 in the matter of Penelope Felton. The father of the child is Roger Felton.

The case is set for hearing on: March 19, 2018 at 9:30 A.M. in the Juvenile Court, 119 S. Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, Ohio.

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Address Unknown.

~s~ Valinda Imes

CARROLL COUNTY JUVENILE COURT

119 S. Lisbon Street,

Suite 202

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Attn: Valinda Imes,

Deputy Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard March 8, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental P otection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Ray Hayley 5-13-6 Pad

Amsterdam Rd SW, Leesville, OH 44639

ID #: P0124035

Date of Action: 02/22/2018

Administrative modification permit for an oil and gas well site production operation going from GP 12 to GP 12.1 and paved and unpaved roadways and parking areas (GP 5.1).

Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Smith Nursery 19-13-5 Pad

Plane Road SE, Kilgore, OH 43903

ID #: P0124051

Date of Action: 02/22/2018

Administrative modification of an oil and gas well site production operation going from GP 12 to GP 12.1 and paved and unpaved roadways and parking areas (GP 5.1).

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Lozier 14-15-5 Pad

Township Highway 411, Augusta Twp., OH 44607

ID #: A0060027

Date of Action: 02/28/2018

P0111896 – Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1)

Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Lozier 14-15-5 Pad.

The Lozier 14-15-5 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0111896) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1. Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or

violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Fligiel 29-12-5 Pad

Amsterdam Road SW, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: A0059988

Date of Action: 02/28/2018

P0113481 – Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1)

Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Fligiel 29-12-5 Pad.

The Fligiel 29-12-5 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0113481) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1. Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications

Carrollton Assembly of God

400 Steubenville Rd SE, Carrollton, OH 44615

Facility Description: Transient Water System

ID #: 1209339

Date of Action: 02/27/2018

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Detail Plans for PWSID:OH1039712 Plan No:1209339 Regarding New Well.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 8, 2018.