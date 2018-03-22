Frances E. Gray Jr., 80, of Dellroy, passed away in his home Tuesday, March 20, 2018, following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 16, 1937, in Canton, he was the son of Estella Gray of Malvern and the late Frances E. Gray Sr.

Frances was a US Navy veteran and retired from Republic Steel after 30 years in 1995. He was an avid bowler in Dellroy and Carrollton and a model railroad enthusiast. He held memberships in Dellroy Post 475 American Legion and former IOOF 706 in Dellroy.

He is survived by his wife, the former Karen Jones, whom he married Aug. 1, 1965; two sons, Brad (Dee) Gray of Dellroy and Jason (Jessi) Gray of San Antonio, TX; a daughter, Stacy (Michael) Dunlap of Sunbury; six grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Gray of Malvern.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Schlemmer.

Funeral services were held March 24 in Dellroy United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Burial followed in Union Valley Cemetery near Dellroy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Frances’ name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Dellroy United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main St, Dellroy, OH 44620.