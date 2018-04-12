Steeple to Street

Matthew 25: 37- 40

“Lord, when did we see You hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give You drink? When did we see You a stranger and take You in, or naked and clothe You? Or when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You? And the King will answer and say, ‘Assuredlly I say to you inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these, you did it to Me’.”

We go this way but once, O heart of mine,

So why not make this journey well worthwhile,

Giving to those who travel on with us

A helping hand, a word of cheer, a smile?

We go this way but once. Ah, never more

Can we go back along the selfsame way,

To get more out of life, under the wrongs,

O speak love’s words we knew, but did not say.

We go this way but once. Then, let us make

The road we travel blossomy and sweet

With helpful, kindly deeds and tender words,

Smoothing the path of bruised and stumbling feet.

Anonymous poet

Pastor Grace Baughman

Carrollton Church of the Nazarene