Naomi Kowal, 91, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday evening May 12, 2018, in Aultman Woodlawn in Canton.

Born Nov. 24, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Viola Davis Grimes.

Naomi was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton.

She is survived by a son, Michael Kowal of New Philadelphia; five daughters, Susan (Rick) Tucci of Malvern, Rosemary Ott, Shannon (Bob) Tucker and Benita (Frank) Walton, all of Carrollton and Bridgette (Jim) Hannen of Bergholz; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna Peterson of Florida and Nina Baker of Bergholz.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2004; two sons, David and Danny; and four brothers, William Grimes, Wayne Grimes, Clayton Grimes and Bob Grimes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 16, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.