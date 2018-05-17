Rally falls short, Lady Warriors eliminated from post season play

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Carrollton nearly pulled off a come-from-behind win in the Division II girls sectional softball tournament last week at the Field of Dreams.

The No. 8 seeded Warriors fell behind the No. 12 seeded Maysville Panthers 2-0 in the first inning and trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. They cut the margin to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth and tied the game 3-3 in the sixth. After the Panthers plated three runs in the top of the seventh, the Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally fell short and they were eliminated from tournament play by a 6-5 score.

The Warriors loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning on singles by Maddie Keyser, Mehgan Harsh and Skylar Vipperman. Jazzlyn Pidgeon reached base on a Maysville error that allowed Cassidy Bajornas (who was running for Keyser) to score. With the bases still loaded, Shelbee Stidom drew a walk that scored Harsh and pulled the Warriors to within one run at 3-2.

After Shelbee Stidom set the Maysville batters down in the order in the top of the sixth inning, Zoe Drake led off the Warriors’ half of the inning with a double to the fence in center field. Erinn Leggett was inserted into the game to run for Drake. She advanced to third on a ground ball hit to the pitcher by Kira Anderson for the first out of the inning and later scored on a Maysville fielding error to tie the game. Harsh then hit a double to put runners on second and third with two outs, but the inning ended with a strikeout.

Maysville scored two runs in the top of the seventh on a double to left field by Kaitlyn Smallwood to add another run when an error at second base allowed Maeline Foster to score.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Shelbee Stidom safely reached first on a Maysville error and went to second on a passed ball. A triple to left field by Rickee Stidom scored Shelbee Stidom and a sacrifice fly to center field by Drake allowed Rickee Stidom to score and suddenly the Warriors were within a run. A strike out ended the game.

Carrollton and Maysville both left seven runners on base during the game.

Both pitchers went the distance for their teams on the mound. Madeline Foster picked up the win for the Panthers, who improved to 12-6 overall on the season. Shelbee Stidom took the loss for the Warriors, who are now 9-8 overall.

Offensively, Rickee Stidom led the Warriors with a double, single and an RBI. Drake had a double and a single.