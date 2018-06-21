Robo Warriors successful at World Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY – Two Carrollton Schools robotics teams competed in the VEX IQ World Championship in May in Louisville, KY.

The teams were part of the 400 teams from all over the world in the Middle School Championship and 400 additional teams in Elementary division.

Kaylee Joseph, a 7th grade student at Bell-Herron Middle School (BHMS), and Ivy Slutz, a 5th grade student at Carrollton Elementary, earned the Innovate Award Trophy. They were invited to submit their STEM Research project and Engineering Notebook after multiple Excellence Awards throughout the season. The Innovate Award is based on the work on the notebook. The Vex IQ Innovate Award recognizes a team’s ability to implement an effective and efficient robot design process. The Engineering Notebook and discussion with judges demonstrated the team’s ability to produce a quality robot with minimal adult assistance. Only teams that submit Engineering Notebooks are eligible for the Innovate Award. The award is given to a top contender for the Design Award. Key criteria for the award includes: Engineering Notebook is a clear, complete and organized document of the robot design process; Team demonstrates effective management of skills, time and material resources; Students understand and explain how they developed an effective game strategy and robot design; Students demonstrate teamwork and effective communication skills.

Joseph and Slutz finished with a Teamwork Challenge, where students are put into alliances with other teams to compete, ranking 66 of 78 in the middle school division.

Eli Folk and Austin Lozier, both sixth grade students at BHMS, competed well, finishing 37 of 80 in their division in the Teamwork Challenge.

“A huge thank you to all of the parents and grandparents who were there to support the teams and the event,” said Stephanie Glasure, Robotics team coach. “ The success of our robotics team is a direct result of their support! Also, a thank you to those businesses and individuals who donated to our Robotics Team so we could go compete.”