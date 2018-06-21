Minerva parade winners announced

June 21, 2018   Accent

Misty Karlen’s Dance Studio won Best Performing Group in the Minerva Homecoming parade.

MINERVA – Winners of the 95th annual Minerva Homecoming Parade held June 13 have been announced.

Winners include:

 

  • Antique Vehicle – 1966 Mustang, John Guy;
  • Wrecker – Prendergast Towing, Eugene Prendergast;
  • Float – Minerva Area Historical Society
  • Tractor – Harry Kibler’s 1948 Farmall driven by Doug Zwahlen;
  • Fire Truck – Scio Volunteer Fire Dept. 1991 Pierce Pumper;
  • Performing Group – Misty Karlen’s Dance Studio;
  • Judge’s Choice – Loudon Motors Ford, Greg Loudon.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Billie Rowe served as grand marshal.

The annual homecoming ran June 13-16 and featured rides, games and entertainment.

