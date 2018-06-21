Minerva parade winners announced
MINERVA – Winners of the 95th annual Minerva Homecoming Parade held June 13 have been announced.
Winners include:
- Antique Vehicle – 1966 Mustang, John Guy;
- Wrecker – Prendergast Towing, Eugene Prendergast;
- Float – Minerva Area Historical Society
- Tractor – Harry Kibler’s 1948 Farmall driven by Doug Zwahlen;
- Fire Truck – Scio Volunteer Fire Dept. 1991 Pierce Pumper;
- Performing Group – Misty Karlen’s Dance Studio;
- Judge’s Choice – Loudon Motors Ford, Greg Loudon.
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Billie Rowe served as grand marshal.
The annual homecoming ran June 13-16 and featured rides, games and entertainment.