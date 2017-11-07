Aaron L. Wilson, 28

Aaron Lee Wilson, 28, of Carrollton, died unexpectedly Nov. 1, 2017, in San Diego, CA.

Born April 6, 1989, in Shawnee, OK, he was a son of Ronnie and Nancy Crowe Wilson of Carrollton.

He was a 2007 graduate of Carrollton High School and had served in the US Navy as a computer tech at Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Ron Wilson of Shawnee, OK; two sisters, Jeannette (Jack) Swinehart of Carrollton and Kimberly (Bart) Sweebe of Brookings, SD; several nieces and nephews and two great nieces.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Michael Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.