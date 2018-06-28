Ag recycling program temporarily suspended

The Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Solid Waste District and members of Farm Bureau are temporarily canceling the Ag Plastics recycling program.

“It is with great reluctance and sadness that we shut down this program, even temporarily,” stated Barb Walton, waste district director. “However, we no longer have a viable outlet for the material locally. We are asking farmers to please discontinue bringing their plastics to the drop-off location immediately.

About six years ago, members of Carroll, Columbiana and Tuscarawas Farm Bureaus approached the district for a solution to landfilling many tons of agricultural plastics throughout the region.

“These gentlemen took the project and ran with it,” explained Walton. “Once we found an outlet for the material, they met with several local businesses willing to become drop-off locations for farmers to recycle their plastics.

Thanks to the dedication of these men, the volunteer businesses and the farmers, over 739 tons (1,453,820 pounds) of plastics were kept out of the landfill since 2013.

“We want to thank our farmers and specifically Brace’s Power Equipment, Straight A’s, Beloit Agland Co-Op, Lisbon Agland Co-Op, Hanoverton Feed, D&J Equipment, Kuester Implement, Roger’s Mill, and TMK Bakersville for volunteering your time and services for this program,” Walton stated. “We also want to thank our various locations that distributed Super Sacks for the farmer’s to fill; namely, Carroll Soil & Water, Harrison County Farm Bureau, Jefferson Landmark, and Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau.”

“Be assured we will work diligently to get this program back up and running better than ever, as soon as we possibly can,” continued Walton.