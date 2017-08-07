Albino Scopel, 95, of Amsterdam passed away late Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2017, in Parkside Assisted Living in Westerville.

Born Oct. 21, 1921, in Amsterdam, he was a son of the late John and Rose Molletti Scopel.

He was a World War II Army veteran serving in the cavalry. He served overseas in Burma, China and India, returning to the Unites States in 1946. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam.

Albino is survived by two grandchildren, Shawn (Michelle) Shepherd of Granville, and Amy (Darren) McIntosh of Lewis Center; three great grandchildren, Jacob, Madi, and Chase; and two sisters, Marie and Angie.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria; daughter, Shirley; four brothers; and three sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating. Burial will following in Harlem Springs Cemetery with full military honors provided by the DAV, VFW, and American Legion. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Albino’s name to St. Joseph Parish in Amsterdam.