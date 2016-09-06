Alice J. Collins, 67, of Malvern, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, in her home surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 30, 1949, in East Liverpool, she was a daughter to the late Donzal and Betty (Mink) Owens.

She was a registered nurse for Roselawn Nursing Home and Director of Nursing for 15 years. She worked at Pancho’s for 10 years. She graduated from Minerva High School and received her nursing degree from Kent State, East Liverpool in 1995.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Collins whom she married June 16, 1969; son, Ron (Jennifer) Collins of Orlando, FL; and her extended family, Melissa (Dale) Mitchell of Minerva, , Pam Bryan and Gary Collins of Dellroy, Patricia Owens and Debbie Owens, both of Tyler, TX, Rodney Owens of Conway, SC, Linda (Larry) Hodge and Kenneth (Sandy) Collins, all of East Rochester and Vickie (Donald) Boswell of North Canton; and grandchildren, Ian, Alexis and Aiden.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Owens.

Funeral services will be Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Gordon Warner officiating. Burial will be in Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday 4-6 p.m. prior to services in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.