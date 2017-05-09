Alice L. Thompson, 90

Alice Louise Thompson passed away May 7, 2017.

Born Feb. 26, 1927, in Carrollton, she celebrated her 90th birthday with her family this year.

She was a resident of Carrollton for 75 years, lived in Florida and for the last 15 years lived in Bucyrus.

She attended The Nazarene Church in Bucyrus and was a resident of Altercare. She will be missed by all who worshipped with her and cared for her the past six years. They will miss her smile and upbeat personality. She met everyone with a smile and considered them her friend. She was a strong lady with a mind of her own. We are all better individuals for having known and loved her.

She is survived by three sons, Jerry (Betty) Thompson of Marblehead, OH, Rick (Deb) Thompson of The Villages, FL, and Randy (Stephanie) Thompson of Fellsmere, FL; two brothers, Earl (Jean) Coffy of Indiana and Jack (Barb) Coffy of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, Barb Coffy of Dayton; 12 grandchildren, Brian and Andrea Thompson, Heather and Greg Roberts, Krista and Rich Carter, Craig and Rachel Thompson, Jessica and Seth Carter and Michael and Katherine Thompson; 16 great grandchildren, Brooke, Courtney, TJ, Emma, Kendyl, Seth, Madison, Kyle, Ally, Riley, Jayden, Jalynn, Lacey, Andrew, Laila and Leon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Thompson; parents, Harold and Goldie Coffy; a brother, Ernie Coffy; and a sister, Donna Jean Decker.

Calling hours will be held May 16 from 1-3 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton with a graveside service to follow at Westview Cemetery.