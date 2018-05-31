All-Ohioans Hulit, Moser lead Lady Hornets to state meet

MASSILLON – Two individuals and one relay team will represent the Malvern Lady Hornets at the Division III Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state meet this weekend in Columbus.

Kelsi Hulit, Zoe Moser and the 4×100 relay team of Hulit, Moser, Lauren Foster and Jasmine Goldsworthy qualified during the regional meet last week at Perry High School.

Hulit, a senior and All-Ohioan last year, won the discus with a throw of 142’ 2”, which is a new school record and placed second in the shot put with a throw of 38’9.25”.

Moser, a sophomore All-Ohioan from last season, won the 200 meter dash in 24.90, which is a new school record, and placed second in the 100 in 12.39.

The 4×100 relay team earned a berth in the state meet by placing fourth in 51.01, which is also a new school record.

Laura Rodgers and Paige Peshina also competed in the 1600, but did not qualify for the state meet. Foster placed eighth in the long jump.

“To say we are proud of this group of girls is an understatement,” said Coach Jeremy Maher. “To have two individual performances like Kelsi and Zoe is unreal! They have worked hard all year and are ready to compete at the state meet. It has been a goal of our 4×100 relay team to compete at the state meet since the beginning of the season. Jasmine had an awesome start in the 4×100 relay. We are excited to qualify and compete at the state meet.”

He had praise for the other regional qualifiers.

“Lauren got awesome experience at the regional meet, placing in the long jump as a sophomore. I am so proud of Laura and Paige for their determination and hard work throughout the season. I know this experience will help them next season.”

As a team, the Lady Hornets placed third with 42 points in the 47-team field. Gilmore Academy placed first (84 points) and McDonald was second (68.5).