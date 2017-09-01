Allyson R. Newell, 41

Our beloved Allyson R. Newell, born Jan. 18, 1976, in Canton, OH, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.

We will forever miss her smile, generous and loving spirit and her love of family and many friends. “Be her light, carry forth her life gifts and love.”

Allyson grew up in Louisville and Canton, and was a 1994 graduate of Glenoak High School. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in the theater department there, being in several productions in addition to stage managing. Allyson moved to Las Vegas, NV, to be near her mother, Patricia, and excelled as a supervisor with Telus and Netflix. She was an actress in TV commercials, was a brand ambassador and appeared in many movies as an extra.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia (Jones) Newell, of Las Vegas NV; her father Gerald Newell, of Minerva; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and her beloved cat, Santori.

Preceding her were her beloved grandmother, Geraldine (Cook, Jones) Bernhardt, and grandfathers, Gordon W. Jones and Dale Newell.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 4110 – 38th St., Canton, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allyson’s memory at One of a Kind Pet Rescue of Akron, OH.