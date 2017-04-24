Alma Horshok, 85

Alma “Rosie” (Lusk) Horshok, 85, of Carrollton, died April 21, 2017, in the CarrollGolden Age Retreat.

Rosie was born in Dennison to Herbert Moore Lusk and Alma Gertrude (Vaught) Lusk.

She married Harry Horshok Jan. 3,1953. They had three children. Harry died Sept. 11, 2009.

She was a devoted mother and wife to her family raising them at their home near Germano. Working the farm with her husband, she enjoyed cooking for the family. To help bring in the crops, she would bring food out to workers in the field. Harry and Rosie never turned anyone away. All were welcomed in their home. When Harry and Rosie retired, they moved from the farm into Carrollton. In her spare time, Rosie enjoyed dancing and roller skating.

Rosie was a member of Germano Presbyterian Church and the Farm Bureau. She was active in the Carroll County Genealogy Society, Sandy and Beaver Canal Association and the P.T.A. She had also worked at the Scio Pottery.

Rosie is survived by her son, Tyson Harry Horshok of New Rumley; two daughters, Rosebud (Terry) Howell of Carrollton and Tammy (David) Booth of Carrollton; two brothers, Thomas (Deanna) Lusk of Carrollton and Ed (Carol) Lusk of Malvern; two sisters, Shirley Tinlin of Carrollton and Agnes Lynch of Sandusky; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Corey) Ertle and Bryan Horshok of Florida, Ethan (Wendy) Booth of Carrollton, Samantha Howell of New Philadelphia and Trevor Howell of Carrollton; and four great-grandchildren, Dominic Ertle, Damien Ertle, Quentin Rosenberger and Karson Booth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to activity fund at the Golden Age Retreat. The family would like to thank the staff and residents for all their care and kindness.

The funeral was held April 26, 2017, in Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial was in Germano Cemetery.