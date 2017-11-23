Alumni Foundation hands out 23 classroom grants

The Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation has awarded a total of 23 Classroom grants totaling $4,162.24.

The grants were made for the 2017-18 school year upon requests submitted by teachers in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District and included five elementary, two kindergarten, one pre-kindergarten, eight middle school and seven high school.

Since 2003, the Foundation has awarded a total of $62,899.52 in Classroom grants, according to John Davis, Foundation treasurer.

The 2017-18 Alumni grants include the following, listed by school, teacher(s) requests, grade and project title:

Augusta Elementary School

Sarah Stoffer, 3rd grade, sensory fidget tools, and Carol Thorne, kindergarten, math manipulatives;

Bell-Herron Middle School

Neely/Stoller, 7th grade science, 2 grants for snap circuit kits;

Vonda Barnhart, 7th and 8th grade, Graphing calculators;

Tiffany Faulkner, 7th grade, novel-Boy in the Striped Pajamas;

Vikki Campbell, 6th grade, NearPod;

Jodi Poole, 6th grade Social Studies, NearPod;

Marissa Haught, 6th grade, NearPod;

Julie Roebuck, 7th grade, Interactive Reading.

Carrollton Elementary School

Angie Miller, 1st grade, Quality Dry Erase board;

Ramser/Eddy, Title I, two grants for Headsprout;

Kay Russell, 5th grade, Scholastic Super Science;

Angie Johnson, Kindergarten, Laminator for writing;

Jamie Schilling, pre-Kindergarten, Hands on supplies.

Carrollton High School

Lindsay Traver, 9-12 Science, Crazy Traits-Inheritance Patterns;

Sue Incerpi, 9-12 Science, Flow of Genetic Information;

Kelly Stoneman, Health, supplies for Hearth education;

Stacey Wolfe, Language Arts, Into the Wild-Novels;

Sue Sargeant, Cross Categorical, Community Experiences;

Renee Leslie, Math, Probability Practice;

Jackie Pozderac, Art, Glass Mosaic supplies.