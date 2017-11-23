Alumni Foundation hands out 23 classroom grants
The Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation has awarded a total of 23 Classroom grants totaling $4,162.24.
The grants were made for the 2017-18 school year upon requests submitted by teachers in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District and included five elementary, two kindergarten, one pre-kindergarten, eight middle school and seven high school.
Since 2003, the Foundation has awarded a total of $62,899.52 in Classroom grants, according to John Davis, Foundation treasurer.
The 2017-18 Alumni grants include the following, listed by school, teacher(s) requests, grade and project title:
Augusta Elementary School
Sarah Stoffer, 3rd grade, sensory fidget tools, and Carol Thorne, kindergarten, math manipulatives;
Bell-Herron Middle School
Neely/Stoller, 7th grade science, 2 grants for snap circuit kits;
Vonda Barnhart, 7th and 8th grade, Graphing calculators;
Tiffany Faulkner, 7th grade, novel-Boy in the Striped Pajamas;
Vikki Campbell, 6th grade, NearPod;
Jodi Poole, 6th grade Social Studies, NearPod;
Marissa Haught, 6th grade, NearPod;
Julie Roebuck, 7th grade, Interactive Reading.
Carrollton Elementary School
Angie Miller, 1st grade, Quality Dry Erase board;
Ramser/Eddy, Title I, two grants for Headsprout;
Kay Russell, 5th grade, Scholastic Super Science;
Angie Johnson, Kindergarten, Laminator for writing;
Jamie Schilling, pre-Kindergarten, Hands on supplies.
Carrollton High School
Lindsay Traver, 9-12 Science, Crazy Traits-Inheritance Patterns;
Sue Incerpi, 9-12 Science, Flow of Genetic Information;
Kelly Stoneman, Health, supplies for Hearth education;
Stacey Wolfe, Language Arts, Into the Wild-Novels;
Sue Sargeant, Cross Categorical, Community Experiences;
Renee Leslie, Math, Probability Practice;
Jackie Pozderac, Art, Glass Mosaic supplies.