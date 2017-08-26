Amy R. Collinsworth, 42
Amy R. Collinsworth, 42, of Sandyville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
Born Jan. 3, 1975, in Canton, a daughter of Randy (Rosemary) Steele, and Sandra (Fred) Perrenoud, she grew up in Sandyville, moved to Columbus, and returned to Sandyville.
Amy was a 1993 graduate of Canton South High School, and a 2005 graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Allied Health Professions. She loved camping, gardening, hunting and fishing, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jeffery A. Collinsworth; two daughters and three grandchildren, Amber Cutter and her children, Isabella and David, and Paige Cutter and her daughter, Lillian; one sister, Lori (Joel) Collinsworth; one brother, Randy (Sabrina) Steele; five stepsisters and four stepbrothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Lillian Steele, and Norman and Thelma Cox; a nephew, Quinton Crim; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Conoy and Ruth Collinsworth; and brother-in-law, Rick Collinsworth.
Services will be held Monday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. in Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Frank Park officiating. Interment will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call two hours before the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.