Angela J. Massie, 92, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

Born June 19, 1924, in Scranton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Valano Parisi.

Angela was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton where she was religious education teacher, foster grandparent and member of the Women’s Club.

She is survived by a son, Ernest (Jodi Miller) Massie of Gahanna; three daughters, Barbara (Edward) Taylor of Camden, TN, Elizabeth Brown of New Philadelphia and Erna Jean Graham of Carrollton; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Anthony Batt and Chaplain Lynn Houze officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.