Anna L. Becknell, 77, of Malvern passed away Sunday afternoon Dec. 25, 2016, in Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born May 20, 1939, in Harlem Springs, OH, she was a daughter of the late William Lewis and Twila Cline Dunlap.

Anna was a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; two sons, Bryan (Mary Ellen) Becknell and Darren Becknell; grandson, Cooper; brothers, Eugene Dunlap and Lynn (Ellyn) Dunlap; and two sisters, Della Mae Patrick and Mona Maple.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymon Dunlap.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 29, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.