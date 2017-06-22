Annie P. Stull, 89

Annie Pearl Stull, 89, a resident of Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston, formerly of Scio, who would have celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Wheeling Hospital.

Born June 24, 1927, in Perry Twp, Carroll Co., she was a daughter of the late Howard E. Reigle and Dorothy Smith Reigle.

Pearl was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church, enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and playing cards, and was a talented cook.

Surviving are children, Leroy (Chris) Stull of Scio, Dale Richard “Dick” (Sharon) Stull of Flushing and Joseph (Debra) Stull of Sherrodsville; 11 grandchildren, Wade, Tammy, David, Tracy, Marcie, Leroy, Raymond, Jason, Mike, Marc and Matt; 20 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Stull, whom she married Dec. 13, 1944, and who passed away in August of 1982; and a brother, Clarence Reigle.

Services will be held June 24 at 2 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call prior to the service Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Methodist Church, c/o Jerry Valdinger, 36880 Gundy Ridge, Scio, OH 43988.

