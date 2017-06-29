Antique Collectors Club mixes fun with work, aims to help others and enjoy time spent with each other

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLL COUNTY – Members of the Carroll County Antique Collectors Club differ on which color is “best” but they all agree on one thing: they love old tractors!

“We are a group of like-minded people who like old things,” said President Kevin Nichols. “We try to help each other out and help other people.”

The group, founded in 1999, has been successful in its mission. Membership has grown to 167 members, who dedicate their time to host an antique show once a year and a major fundraiser.

The club’s flagship event, an antique collectors show held each fall at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, features all types of antique vehicles and equipment as well as several events.

The first show featured a steam engine owned by the late John Griffeth. This year’s show will feature all things John Deere.

“We like to feature a different make of tractor each year,” said Chuck Anguish of Minerva, one of the club’s founding members, and one of the oldest at 75 years young.

“About 10 years ago we started a tractor raffle. We get a tractor, restore it and then sell raffle tickets for a chance to win it,” he said. “Our first tractor raffle was for a Farmall Club. This year’s is for a Ford 8N.”

He said there’ no rhyme or reason to selecting which make tractor they use for the raffle.

“It comes down to what we can get for the best price and how much it will cost to restore it,” he said.

Club members donate their time to sit at homecomings and festivals to sell tickets for the raffle. They are familiar faces at local homecomings such as Augusta and Fox Twp. The club also sets up a large historical equipment show at the Carroll County Fair but cannot sell tickets at the fair due to state regulations. This year they have plans to participate in the Ashtabula Steam and Power Show July 7, 8 and 9 and sell tickets for the raffle.

Putting on an antique power show is a lot of work, which requires a great deal of volunteer work, just as the tractor raffle. Club members are quick to point out the club is not all work and no play.

“We sponsor tractor drives,” said Nichols. “We get together with our tractors, pick a route and tour the county. It’s all for fun and fellowship.”

The group recently gathered at the Luke Slabaugh residence outside the main gate at Lake Mohawk for a picnic, followed by a tractor drive through the lake community.

“We like to do at least one, maybe two tractor drives a year,” said Nichols.

Although members said they weren’t keeping track of how many Farmall, John Deere, Allis Chalmers, Ford or Massey Ferguson tractors were lining up for the drive, heads turned each time a tractor arrived and drove behind the building where hamburgers were cooking on a grill. One member knew exactly how many Farmalls were already in line. “Looks like the Farmall’s are going to rule today,” was heard coming from one member.

“It’s early yet, let’s wait and see,” was the reply from another.

Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Nichols, Vice President Keith Thompson, Secretary Mary Boylan or Treasurer Bob Fallot or visit the group’s display during the Carroll County Fair.

The group’s fall show is scheduled Oct. 20, 21 and 22 at the county fairgrounds. Along with displays and a food stand, tractor pulls are scheduled Oct. 20 and 21 and car show and Mod-Rod tractor pull Oct. 22.