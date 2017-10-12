Antique Power Show features car show, tractor pulls, demonstrations

CARROLLTON – The 18th annual Antique Power Show will be held Oct. 20-22 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Carroll County Antique Collector Club, the event features antique equipment displays and demonstrations, craft show, games and more. Over 100 vendors are expected at the flea market, held daily. Admission and parking are free.

The club kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner all three days. Hours of operations are: Friday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., with a Swiss Steak Dinner from 4 – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

An Open to the World Transfer Tractor Pull is planned Friday night, sponsored by Countryside Equipment Sales. Weigh-in begins at 4 p.m. Pulling at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 per hook. Plaques will be given to the top three places. Classes include: 4,500 lbs. and 5,500 lbs., 4 MPH; 6,500 lbs. and 7,500 lbs., 8 MPH; 6,000 lbs. modified antique; and 6,500 lbs. open.

Saturday features an Open to the World Dead Weight Pull, sponsored by Binder’s Repair. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. Pulling begins at 10 a.m. Hook fee is $5 per entry. Plaques will be presented to the top three places. Classes include: 4,500 lbs., 5,500 lbs., 7,000 lbs., 8,500 lbs. and 10,500 lbs.

A garden tractor pull is scheduled for Sunday. For questions or information regarding the tractor pulls, contact Mike Lozier at 330-388-8848.

A car show is scheduled Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with DJ Spikeman spinning tunes. Dash plaques and awards will be presented. For car show information, call Ron Dennis at 724-272-7854.

A raffle drawing will be held Sunday. First place winner has the choice of $2,500 or a 1948 Ford 8N tractor. Other prizes include: a pedal tractor, toy tractor, replica wooden barn and handmade bird house. Tickets will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Kevin Nichols, president, 330-323-3826; Jim Ossler, 330-895-2046; or Bob Fallot, treasurer; 330-866-2048. For information on vendors, call Darrin Nichols, 234-410-5646.