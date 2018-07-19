Arbors at Minerva employees recognized for service

July 19, 2018   Business

Arbors at Minerva employees recognized for over 20 years of service are shown above.
Seated from left: employees Angie Maurer, Jennie Haynam and Paulette Jett.
Standing: Kim Joye, director of operations; Heather Roller, director of admissions; employees Dave Wiley, Deb Norris, Deb Rininger, Becky Wise and Breeze Long, Mary Lou Borland, director of nursing; and Jamie Schall, administrator. Employee Laura Butler was not available for the photo.

MINERVA – Several employees of Arbors at Minerva were recognized during an anniversary celebration June 27.

Administrator Jamie Schall recognized employees with 21 to 37 years of employment at the 400 Carolyn Court, Minerva, nursing home facility.

Those recognized and their years of service include: Angie Maurer and Jennie Haynam, both 21 years; Paulette Jett, 29; Dave Wiley, 22; Deb Norris, 37; Deb Rininger, 25; Becky Wise, 30; Breeze Long, 24; and Laura Butler, 25.

Following the recognition, attendees celebrated with appetizers, cake and refreshments.

