Arbors at Minerva employees recognized for service

MINERVA – Several employees of Arbors at Minerva were recognized during an anniversary celebration June 27.

Administrator Jamie Schall recognized employees with 21 to 37 years of employment at the 400 Carolyn Court, Minerva, nursing home facility.

Those recognized and their years of service include: Angie Maurer and Jennie Haynam, both 21 years; Paulette Jett, 29; Dave Wiley, 22; Deb Norris, 37; Deb Rininger, 25; Becky Wise, 30; Breeze Long, 24; and Laura Butler, 25.

Following the recognition, attendees celebrated with appetizers, cake and refreshments.