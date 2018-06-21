Area gridders named to TR-All Star game roster

The 41st annual Times-Reporter All-Star Football game will be held July 20 at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Carrollton will have one player on the East team, Chase Flanagan.

Malvern will have three players on the team, Gavyn Potts, Drew Hutchison and Jacob Foster, while Sandy Valley will have two, Chris Parker and Brad Smith. Tanner Berg will represent the Conotton Valley Rockets.

Former Tuscarawas Central Catholic head coach Casey Cummings will guide the East squad and Newcomerstown head coach Dirk Gadd will coach the West.

The West won last year’s game 41-0 and leads the all-time series 21-19.

Proceeds will benefit the Rainbow Connection of Tuscarawas County.