Area students restore tractor

Buckeye Career Center’s Agricultural & Diesel Technology and Commercial Truck Technology students completed two large automotive projects before the end of the school year.

Two Ag & Diesel students, Gwendalynne Barber of Carrollton, and David Buehler of New Philadelphia, along with Zachary Beckett of Conotton Valley, worked on a 1950s Allis Chalmers D-14 tractor. The trio rebuilt the tractor’s transmission, refurbished the unit and painted the exterior orange. The Auto Collision Repair lab assisted in the painting process.

The classes also worked much of the school year constructing the dump truck portion of a 2004 International and refurbishing many other features.

Shown with the 1950s Allis Chalmers D-14 tractor are Zachary Beckett, Gwendalynne Barber and David Buehler, juniors in the Ag & Diesel Technology class.