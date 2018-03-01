Area students set to compete in spelling bee

CANTON – Students from four area schools are among the contestants for The Canton Repository’s 72nd annual regional final spelling bee to be held this Saturday, March 3, at GlenOak High School Theater.

The bee, which begins at 1:30 p.m., is presented by Malone University and is free and open to the public. Students from Carroll, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties are among the participants.

Representing the Carrollton Exempted Village School District will be John Pesta, a 7th grade student at Bell-Herron Middle School. He is a son of Dan and Kathy Pesta of Carrollton.

Brown Local School District’s representative for the second consecutive year is Skyla Gaumond, a 7th grader at Malvern school who was the winner in last year’s bee and represented her school at the Repository bee. She is a daughter of Pam Benedict of 140 E. Mohawk Dr., Malvern.

Minerva School District will be represented by Anderson Kibler, a 7th grader at Minerva Middle School and daughter of Sheri and Stephen Kibler of Baird Ave., Paris.

The Sandy Valley School District will be represented by Mackenzie Davis, a 6th grade student at Sandy Valley Middle School and daughter of Faw and Kellie Davis, and Lincoln White, a 5th grader and son of Eric and Laura White.