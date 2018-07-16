Arthur B. Huffman, 82

Arthur Burke Huffman, 82, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Canterberry Villa in Alliance.

Born June2, 1936, in Harmony Falls, WV, he was a son to Arthur Ruby and Theta (McClug) Huffman. He retired from Al’s Grocery as produce manager. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Huffman, who passed away in 1991. Arthur enjoyed hunting squirrel, deer and racoons.

He is survived by four sons, Arthur E. (Connie) Huffman, Nelson (Vicky) Huffman and Allen Huffman, all of Carrollton, and Anthony (Darlene) Huffman of Canton; a daughter, Betsy Miller of Carrollton; three sisters, Thelma (Tom) Stevens, Thelda (John) Dayton and Theta (Dick) Mathie, all of Carrollton; 28 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Along with his wife he was preceded in death by four brothers, Curby, Calvin, Roy and Kelsie Huffman; and five sisters, Eleanor Strader, Volena Boyce, Helen Laskey, Maxine Strader and Anna May ” Little Sister”

Calling hours will be Monday July 16 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. The funeral will be July 17 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with John Vincent officiating. Burial will be in New Harrisburg Cemetery.