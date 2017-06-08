Arts Center plans ‘pals’ festival

A Picket Pals Art Festival is scheduled June 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Carroll County Arts Center.

The Picket Pals (shown above) project is a community outreach program where the public was invited to paint a “picket” with a design of their choice. Pickets could also be commissioned for caricatures of people. The project served a dual purpose: to bring awareness to various art disciplines and a fundraiser. Around 200 pickets are on display around the Arts Center.

During the festival, artists are asked to visit and sign the back of the picket pal(s) they created.

The Carrollton Civic Club will serve hot dogs and refreshments will be available. There will be face painting, silent auction, raffle basket and a 50/50 drawing. Several items have been collected for the auction including a drawing lesson with Cheri Bell. Bell will also do a personalized Picket Pal for the high bidder. The pal can be taken home or placed at the Arts Center.

For more information, call the Arts Center at 330-627-3739.

The Carroll County Arts Center is located at 204 W. Main St., Carrollton.