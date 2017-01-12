Arts Center project encourages public to pick up a brush and paint

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

CARROLLTON – The public is invited to pick up a paintbrush and have fun creating a “Picket Pal” at the Carroll County Arts Center in Carrollton.

The Picket Pal project allows the public to visit the Arts Center and paint a “picket” with a design of their choosing. The pickets will be placed around the Arts Center in an effort to bring awareness to various art disciplines.

Cheri Bell, vice president of the Carroll County Arts board and an artist, said, “I asked myself what is the value of art in our community? Why do we teach it? Does it have any meaning?”

As an artist, Bell found many answers for herself and realized she had very strong feelings that art should be out in the public for people to see.

“I have a vision where I would like to see art every place you look,” she said.

She asked, “Do you know what all we do in the Arts Center? Most people don’t know.”

Bell explained, people see a very nice building with a paved parking lot. “I began to wonder how do we make the building look like something exciting, creative, cutting edge is going on inside?” she continued. “By doing something on the outside that not only involves people here but, those who when they drive by will see the outside and wonder what we are.”

Scrolling through Pinterest one day, she saw a picture that gave her the idea for Picket Pals. She presented her idea to the board, telling them she felt certain she could get funding to do the project, and received their approval.

Bell said individuals began making monetary donations to purchase the pickets. George Miser (and the Miser family) of Lumber Service recently donated 50 pickets which will be enough to finish the project.

Bell noted it will take 200 pickets to encompass the entire building. To date, around 80 pickets have been completed and several are in process or have been commissioned in honor/memory of a certain person.

Anyone interested in painting a picket pal can stop at the Arts Center Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. and paint or pick up instructions and a picket to paint at home. Cost is $5. An open forum session is held each Wednesday and is open to anyone from beginning artists to advanced.

Bell is donating her skills and will paint caricatures of people for a $25 donation.

The pickets completed include animals, sports figures, cartoon characters and military figures in honor of veterans. There are also pickets depicting people and activities from the area, such as a county highway worker, county fireman, gas and oil industry employee and Carrollton cheerleader. Notable people caricatures include the late Joyce Hannon and Judge William Allmon.

The boards are primed with white primer before painting. Once the picket pals are all painted, they will be coated with a preservative and placed outside in the spring. Bell guesstimates it takes approximately three hours to complete a picket pal.

Arts Center volunteers do the priming and will coat the pickets with the preservative. Attendees of the Wood Carvers group plan to assist with installing the picket pals.

Anyone wishing to paint a Picket Pal can stop by the Arts Center for more information. The center is looking for volunteers to help with projects or welcome visitors at the front desk and answer the phone.

For more information on the Carroll County Arts, call 330-627-3739 or visit www.carrollcountyarts.org or their Facebook page, Carroll County Arts.

The Carroll County Arts Center is located at 204 W. Main St., Carrollton.